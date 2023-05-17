Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Samsung’s Galaxy A53 5G midranger is on a bargain price right now

Samsung Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung’s Galaxy A53 5G midranger is on a bargain price right now
Samsung is an industry leader for a reason. Not only do they make some of the best smartphones available today, but they also take time and effort in order to ensure ease of use. Hence, their budget lines especially are always a great choice.

And if you happen to be looking for a new phone with a price tag that you can’t ignore, then you must check out this deal from Amazon. This offer is for the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, discounted by a sweet 22%.

Galaxy A54 5G (128GB) in Black now off by 22%

$101 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon


With this new price, the Galaxy A53 5G is a direct competitor to the Pixel 6a and its new price of $350. But in case you are looking for a phone with a bigger formfactor, better battery life and a fluid 120Hz screen with tons of brightness, the A53 is for you.



The Galaxy A53 5G came out in 2022, so let’s go through all of its key specs just in case we don’t leave something important out of the equation:

  • 6,5” Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate
  • Runs on the inhouse-built Exynos 1280
  • 6GB of RAM
  • 128GB of Storage
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD
  • 5,000mAh of battery with 25W wired charging
  • Triple camera system consisting of:
    ○ 64MP main
    ○ 12MP ultra-wide
    ○ 5MP macro
  • 32MP selfie snapper
  • 5G, under-display fingerprint sensor, NFC

Now, in all honesty, we find the A53 5G’s Exynos 1280 chip to be its most disappointing feature. While it is underpowered for sure, it does at least translate into a longer battery life, while still being able to do everything you may need.

While you can’t expect to enjoy high-end gaming on the A53 5G, you can certainly expect to get admirable camera results. This camera array is a huge step up from the A52 and especially in the video department, produces great results.

OneUI Is certainly worth mentioning too: this means that you are getting more years of software support, while enjoying tons of bonus features and customization options. Like what you are hearing? Then check out this deal while it is still live!

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a must-have after stellar Amazon discount
Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a must-have after stellar Amazon discount
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
Pixel 6a gets a big, permanent price cut following Pixel 7a launch
Pixel 6a gets a big, permanent price cut following Pixel 7a launch
Pixel 6 and 7 users experiencing horrendous battery life and overheating issues
Pixel 6 and 7 users experiencing horrendous battery life and overheating issues
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless