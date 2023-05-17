Samsung’s Galaxy A53 5G midranger is on a bargain price right now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung is an industry leader for a reason. Not only do they make some of the best smartphones available today, but they also take time and effort in order to ensure ease of use. Hence, their budget lines especially are always a great choice.
And if you happen to be looking for a new phone with a price tag that you can’t ignore, then you must check out this deal from Amazon. This offer is for the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, discounted by a sweet 22%.
With this new price, the Galaxy A53 5G is a direct competitor to the Pixel 6a and its new price of $350. But in case you are looking for a phone with a bigger formfactor, better battery life and a fluid 120Hz screen with tons of brightness, the A53 is for you.
The Galaxy A53 5G came out in 2022, so let’s go through all of its key specs just in case we don’t leave something important out of the equation:
Now, in all honesty, we find the A53 5G’s Exynos 1280 chip to be its most disappointing feature. While it is underpowered for sure, it does at least translate into a longer battery life, while still being able to do everything you may need.
While you can’t expect to enjoy high-end gaming on the A53 5G, you can certainly expect to get admirable camera results. This camera array is a huge step up from the A52 and especially in the video department, produces great results.
OneUI Is certainly worth mentioning too: this means that you are getting more years of software support, while enjoying tons of bonus features and customization options. Like what you are hearing? Then check out this deal while it is still live!
- 6,5” Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate
- Runs on the inhouse-built Exynos 1280
- 6GB of RAM
- 128GB of Storage
- Expandable storage via MicroSD
- 5,000mAh of battery with 25W wired charging
- Triple camera system consisting of:
○ 64MP main
○ 12MP ultra-wide
○ 5MP macro
- 32MP selfie snapper
- 5G, under-display fingerprint sensor, NFC
