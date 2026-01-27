Samsung accidentally confirms new wireless earbuds are coming
The Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro are definitely on the way!
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for illustrative purposes. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Samsung has quietly (sort of) confirmed the Galaxy Buds 4 lineup actually exists.
Samsung Members App spills the beans
Users who thought the Galaxy Buds 4 were a myth have been proven wrong by leaker Alfaturk. In a recently published post on X, the tipster shows the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro appearing on the Samsung Members App.
Samsung Turkey Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro leaked on Samsung Members feedback support line
Both models have been confirmed to arrive on February 25
Does this mean a release date is imminent? Given that the Galaxy S26 series is most likely set for a February 25 announcement, we might get a first official look at the new earbuds during the Unpacked event.
The new earbuds have appeared in the support section of the app, hinting that behind-the-scenes progress is going well for the South Korean tech giant. Since the support section is used for troubleshooting devices, this also indicates that Samsung has already prepared to address potential issues on the earbuds, which are yet to arrive.
New design, but what else?
Render of the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro in Apricot | Image credit — Android Authority
Earlier rumors suggest the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro could have a third color option. Renders posted by trusted tipster Evan Blass also show an upgraded design. The leaked renders show Samsung is likely to mostly retain the Galaxy Buds 3's stem shape, though they appear to be slightly curvier than the existing model.
According to Gemini, these are the Galaxy Buds3 Pro. How about according to you?
The Tech Outlook has also come across FCC certifications, providing further details into the soon-to-be-released earbuds. The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro (model number SM-R640) will work with Bluetooth Classic and Bluetooth Low-Energy.
The Pro-grade wireless earbuds will also support a 3.85V DC power supply, meaning that Samsung is relying on a higher-voltage battery. Potentially, this could result in longer battery life.
Certifications also indicate that the charging case will be modified. It's likely that the Buds 4 lineup will adopt a 'box-like' case, changing the layout from the previous pill-shaped charging case.
While there are no details on audio quality or ANC performance, it's safe to assume the upcoming Galaxy Buds 4 will compete straight with Apple's AirPods and the Google Pixel Buds. Recent leaks suggest that Apple won't be launching a new AirPods option in 2026, but by the looks of it, Samsung is relying on an AirPods 3 Pro-like design for its upcoming buds.
The latest Pixel Buds Pro 2, on the other hand, have a smaller, no-stem build, which positions them as an alternative for users who dislike this particular design. One of their highlights is a long battery life. By including a higher-voltage cell, Samsung could directly challenge that with the new Galaxy Buds 4 lineup.
How likely is the February 25 launch?
While the Galaxy S26 lineup's announcement on February 25 is almost set in stone, I can't be 100% sure the flagship phones will arrive alongside a new pair of earbuds. However, everything points in that direction.
From technical certifications appearing in early January to Samsung’s own Members app essentially confirming the Buds 4 are ready for troubleshooting, the evidence is stacking up. So, what better time to announce the new audio products than during the Galaxy Unpacked event?
