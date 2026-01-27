Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Samsung accidentally confirms new wireless earbuds are coming

The Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro are definitely on the way!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro being held by a person.
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for illustrative purposes. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Samsung has quietly (sort of) confirmed the Galaxy Buds 4 lineup actually exists. 

Samsung Members App spills the beans


Users who thought the Galaxy Buds 4 were a myth have been proven wrong by leaker Alfaturk. In a recently published post on X, the tipster shows the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro appearing on the Samsung Members App. 



Does this mean a release date is imminent? Given that the Galaxy S26 series is most likely set for a February 25 announcement, we might get a first official look at the new earbuds during the Unpacked event.

The new earbuds have appeared in the support section of the app, hinting that behind-the-scenes progress is going well for the South Korean tech giant. Since the support section is used for troubleshooting devices, this also indicates that Samsung has already prepared to address potential issues on the earbuds, which are yet to arrive. 

Recommended For You

Would you buy the Galaxy Buds 4 or Buds 4 Pro?


New design, but what else? 



Earlier rumors suggest the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro could have a third color option. Renders posted by trusted tipster Evan Blass also show an upgraded design. The leaked renders show Samsung is likely to mostly retain the Galaxy Buds 3's stem shape, though they appear to be slightly curvier than the existing model.



The Tech Outlook has also come across FCC certifications, providing further details into the soon-to-be-released earbuds. The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro (model number SM-R640) will work with Bluetooth Classic and Bluetooth Low-Energy.

The Pro-grade wireless earbuds will also support a 3.85V DC power supply, meaning that Samsung is relying on a higher-voltage battery. Potentially, this could result in longer battery life. 

Certifications also indicate that the charging case will be modified. It's likely that the Buds 4 lineup will adopt a 'box-like' case, changing the layout from the previous pill-shaped charging case. 

While there are no details on audio quality or ANC performance, it's safe to assume the upcoming Galaxy Buds 4 will compete straight with Apple's AirPods and the Google Pixel Buds. Recent leaks suggest that Apple won't be launching a new AirPods option in 2026, but by the looks of it, Samsung is relying on an AirPods 3 Pro-like design for its upcoming buds.

The latest Pixel Buds Pro 2, on the other hand, have a smaller, no-stem build, which positions them as an alternative for users who dislike this particular design. One of their highlights is a long battery life. By including a higher-voltage cell, Samsung could directly challenge that with the new Galaxy Buds 4 lineup.

How likely is the February 25 launch? 


While the Galaxy S26 lineup's announcement on February 25 is almost set in stone, I can't be 100% sure the flagship phones will arrive alongside a new pair of earbuds. However, everything points in that direction.

From technical certifications appearing in early January to Samsung’s own Members app essentially confirming the Buds 4 are ready for troubleshooting, the evidence is stacking up. So, what better time to announce the new audio products than during the Galaxy Unpacked event?
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 1

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 3
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: H2 2025 tests crown new overall US champion, same old 5G leader
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: H2 2025 tests crown new overall US champion, same old 5G leader
Foldable iPhone seemingly inspires another manufacturer after Samsung’s Galaxy Z “Wide Fold”
Foldable iPhone seemingly inspires another manufacturer after Samsung’s Galaxy Z “Wide Fold”
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra proves that flashy new colors are in with fans
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra proves that flashy new colors are in with fans
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship

Latest News

Meta wants you to pay for perks on social media – here's what could be coming
Meta wants you to pay for perks on social media – here's what could be coming
The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is finally coming to the U.S.: here's when and how much it'll cost you
The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is finally coming to the U.S.: here's when and how much it'll cost you
The Galaxy A17’s best feature is also its biggest trap
The Galaxy A17’s best feature is also its biggest trap
The Galaxy S Ultra is hurting Samsung’s other flagships
The Galaxy S Ultra is hurting Samsung’s other flagships
Motorola's upcoming phone will solve your storage woes through bringing back a beloved feature
Motorola's upcoming phone will solve your storage woes through bringing back a beloved feature
Android 17: What to expect
Android 17: What to expect
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless