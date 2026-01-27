Samsung accidentally confirms new wireless earbuds are coming





, providing further details into the soon-to-be-released earbuds. The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro (model number SM-R640) will work with Bluetooth Classic and Bluetooth Low-Energy.



The Pro-grade wireless earbuds will also support a 3.85V DC power supply, meaning that Samsung is relying on a higher-voltage battery. Potentially, this could result in longer battery life.



Certifications also indicate that the charging case will be modified. It's likely that the Buds 4 lineup will adopt a 'box-like' case, changing the layout from the previous pill-shaped charging case.

While there are no details on audio quality or ANC performance, it's safe to assume the upcoming Galaxy Buds 4 will compete straight with Apple's AirPods and the Google Pixel Buds. Recent leaks suggest that Apple won't be launching a new AirPods option in 2026, but by the looks of it, Samsung is relying on an AirPods 3 Pro-like design for its upcoming buds.





The latest Pixel Buds Pro 2, on the other hand, have a smaller, no-stem build, which positions them as an alternative for users who dislike this particular design. One of their highlights is a long battery life. By including a higher-voltage cell, Samsung could directly challenge that with the new Galaxy Buds 4 lineup.



How likely is the February 25 launch?

While the Galaxy S26 lineup's announcement on February 25 is almost set in stone, I can't be 100% sure the flagship phones will arrive alongside a new pair of earbuds. However, everything points in that direction.



From technical certifications appearing in early January to Samsung’s own Members app essentially confirming the Buds 4 are ready for troubleshooting, the evidence is stacking up. So, what better time to announce the new audio products than during the Galaxy Unpacked event?