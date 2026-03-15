The entry-level iPad is a rare value for iOS fans on a budget









This one doesn't regularly go on sale, though, which makes Amazon's current $50 discount impossible to resist. Yep, the most affordable iPad has once again become even more budget-friendly than usual — select 256GB variants can now be found at about $400 instead of $450. Early reports suggested Apple might release a new "entry-level" iPad at its March 4 event. But such a device remains shrouded in mystery, at least for now. If you're looking for a budget-friendly iOS device, the iPad (A16) remains your best pick.This one doesn't regularly go on sale, though, which makes Amazon's current $50 discount impossible to resist. Yep, the most affordable iPad has once again become even more budget-friendly than usual — select 256GB variants can now be found at about $400 instead of $450.





256GB iPad A16: now $50 cheaper $50 off (11%) The iPad with an A16 chip is perfect for everyday use. It offers seamless integration with Apple devices, great visuals, and long battery life. The best part is that Amazon is now allowing you to grab select 256GB color options with a rare $50 discount. Buy at Amazon Recommended For You



The 11-inch device is nowhere near as powerful as the iPad Air and Pro devices, which are equipped with top-shelf M4 and M5 chips. But hey — this option actually beats almost every sub-$500



Featuring the A16 Bionic chip, the The 11-inch device is nowhere near as powerful as the iPad Air and Pro devices, which are equipped with top-shelf M4 and M5 chips. But hey — this option actually beats almost every sub-$500 Android tablet Featuring the A16 Bionic chip, the iPad 11th Gen delivers excellent performance for daily tasks and light multitasking. That said, it's not a powerhouse for creatives, and the lack of Artificial Intelligence extras means professionals might still consider spending extra for the latest iPad Air or the iPad Pro with an M5 chip.









Want to find out more about this budget-friendly iOS device? In our The iPad A16 is also equipped with a beautiful 11-inch Liquid Retina display with a reasonably crisp 2360 x 1640 resolution. Although it lacks a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, the screen actually provides pretty decent visuals.Want to find out more about this budget-friendly iOS device? In our iPad A16 review , we've detailed just what you may expect from its daily performance and overall value, so be sure to check it out.





I know this $50 price cut may not seem like much. But here's the thing: Amazon rarely launches more attractive promos. In fact, the last time I saw this model at a bigger discount was shortly after Black Friday 2025. Also, at the time, you could get the model at $75 off, which isn't such a big difference when you think about it. So, grab yours today and save with Amazon's ongoing sale before it's too late.