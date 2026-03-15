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The entry-level iPad is a rare value for iOS fans on a budget

This model rarely goes on sale, so you should definitely check out this offer before it's too late.

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iPad A16 being held in a landscape orientation shows a sunset at the beach.
This one offers great value for money, especially now. | Image by PhoneArena
View now at Amazon

Early reports suggested Apple might release a new "entry-level" iPad at its March 4 event. But such a device remains shrouded in mystery, at least for now. If you're looking for a budget-friendly iOS device, the iPad (A16) remains your best pick.

This one doesn't regularly go on sale, though, which makes Amazon's current $50 discount impossible to resist. Yep, the most affordable iPad has once again become even more budget-friendly than usual — select 256GB variants can now be found at about $400 instead of $450. 

256GB iPad A16: now $50 cheaper

$50 off (11%)
The iPad with an A16 chip is perfect for everyday use. It offers seamless integration with Apple devices, great visuals, and long battery life. The best part is that Amazon is now allowing you to grab select 256GB color options with a rare $50 discount.
Buy at Amazon

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The 11-inch device is nowhere near as powerful as the iPad Air and Pro devices, which are equipped with top-shelf M4 and M5 chips. But hey — this option actually beats almost every sub-$500 Android tablet

Featuring the A16 Bionic chip, the iPad 11th Gen delivers excellent performance for daily tasks and light multitasking. That said, it's not a powerhouse for creatives, and the lack of Artificial Intelligence extras means professionals might still consider spending extra for the latest iPad Air or the iPad Pro with an M5 chip.

The iPad A16 is also equipped with a beautiful 11-inch Liquid Retina display with a reasonably crisp 2360 x 1640  resolution. Although it lacks a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, the screen actually provides pretty decent visuals.

Want to find out more about this budget-friendly iOS device? In our iPad A16 review, we've detailed just what you may expect from its daily performance and overall value, so be sure to check it out.

I know this $50 price cut may not seem like much. But here's the thing: Amazon rarely launches more attractive promos. In fact, the last time I saw this model at a bigger discount was shortly after Black Friday 2025. Also, at the time, you could get the model at $75 off, which isn't such a big difference when you think about it. So, grab yours today and save with Amazon's ongoing sale before it's too late.
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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