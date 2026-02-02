Researchers find that a new children's AI toy might be putting them in serious danger

Information that was left exposed in the Bondu admin panel. | Images credit — Joseph Thacker

Why this is a major red flag for parents

Sure, you might argue that we install smart devices in our homes all the time, like Alexa and Google Home devices that may or may not be listening to our conversations. However, these are decisions we make as adults and not something we normally hand to unsuspecting children. At least not knowingly, and not in the form of a toy that they can confess all their wants and needs to.





Thoughts on the AI toy trend

I love new tech as much as anyone, but this story makes my skin crawl. There is something inherently weird about a stuffed animal keeping a permanent log of every word a toddler says. Even if the security is fixed now, we have to ask ourselves if we really want this kind of data to exist in the first place.



I love new tech as much as anyone, but this story makes my skin crawl. There is something inherently weird about a stuffed animal keeping a permanent log of every word a toddler says. Even if the security is fixed now, we have to ask ourselves if we really want this kind of data to exist in the first place.

I wouldn't put one of these in my house, and I certainly wouldn't gift one to a friend. The risk of a privacy nightmare far outweighs the novelty of a talking dinosaur. If a company can forget to put a basic lock on a door containing 50,000 transcripts of children talking, it shows they might be prioritizing cool features over basic safety.





This isn't just a simple technical glitch, it is a warning sign about the "smart" toy industry as a whole. While the company fixed this specific hole quickly, the fact that it existed in the first place is terrifying. These toys are practically designed to get kids to open up, sharing their deepest thoughts and feelings with a machine.In the wrong hands, such data is more than just a privacy violation. Experts noted that knowing a child's favorite snack, their pet's name, and their daily routine is a kidnapper’s dream because it provides all the tools needed to manipulate or lure a child into a dangerous situation. Furthermore, since these toys often use third-party AI services like Gemini or GPT5 to generate responses, your child’s data might be traveling through more companies than you realize.