The battle for the best keyboard phone intensifies as Unihertz' Titan 2 Elite teases a key feature
New details reveal how one manufacturer is taking on the competition with touch tech.
We all know the frustration of trying to use a detailed webpage or a packed out spreadsheet on our phones with our own thumb obstructing half of the view. Well, a new wave of devices is set to change all that, with a new line of smartphones that not only offer the return of the physical keyboard but also show that it is not only here to stay but is also smarter than ever before.
The keyboard that functions like a magic wand
We have just received news of a new update that shows that the new Unihertz Titan 2 Elite will be bringing a very smart feature to the table. We already know that this new line of smartphones will be featuring a physical QWERTY keyboard for all the thumb typists out there, but a recent video released by the company has also confirmed that the entire keyboard will be touch-sensitive.
The keyboard of the Titan 2 Elite has been designed to be much more than just a keyboard for typing. With the keyboard now able to respond to light swipes, this essentially makes it exactly like the trackpad of a laptop, allowing for the scrolling of long articles or social media feeds simply by sliding your finger across the physical keyboard buttons. This is essentially a design similar to what we will see in the Clicks Communicator, a phone that has been making quite a few waves in tech news lately for its design approach on a keyboard phone.
For those of you who want to see this in action for yourself, Unihertz has announced that they will be showing off a fully functional version of the Titan 2 Elite at the upcoming MWC event, inviting everyone to come check it out.
Titan 2 Elite vs. Clicks Communicator
Video credit — Unihertz
We have seen this space heat up quite a bit in the past few weeks or so, and it is quite clear now that manufacturers are finally realizing the fact that many people are tired of typing on glass screens. With this keyboard now touch-sensitive, this essentially solves the biggest problem people have had with physical keyboard phones in the past, namely the fact that they tend to just be in the way unless typing. Now, this unused space can be used for navigation, making the phone much more useful than it was before.
Unihertz announcing this feature for the Titan 2 Elite essentially aligns with what the folks at Clicks have announced for the Clicks Communicator. It remains to be seen how it will perform in each of these two competing devices.
How do you feel about physical keyboards on phones today?
The keyboard phone comeback is real
I have to admit, a keyboard that also acts as a scroll wheel is giving me some BlackBerry Passport and BlackBerry Priv feels. We have discussed the rising competition between the Titan 2 Elite and Clicks Communicator on previous occasions, and this feature is certainly an interesting addition to that rivalry.
