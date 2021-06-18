Remember the Tamagotchi? It's returning as a smart device this coming November

Remember the Tamagotchi? It's returning as a smart device this coming November1
One of the biggest crazes just before the turn of the century was the tiny egg-shaped toy called a Tamagotchi. Introduced by Bandai in November 1996, by this past March, 83 million units of the pet-simulation game had been sold by the company. The Tamagotchi owner has to properly take care of his/her virtual pet so it will grow up and live a long life.
There are also new characters and new styles. And in many ways, Tamagotchi Smart melds the fun and unique qualities of the original Tamagotchi with the speed and connectivity of a smartwatch. The device will use TamaSma Cards which will be sold separately by Bandai. The cards will include exclusive items and characters that can be downloaded onto the Tamagotchi Smart.
The "voice recognition" feature is not as good as you might have hoped as it isn't able to recognize words. But a feature called "Power Up" is believed to allow owners to record conversations with their pets to help them gain a strong connection with them.