Hackers are using this trusted site to steal your data

What you should know

To be honest with you, it is getting harder and harder to distinguish what is real and what is a scam these days. I think my best advice is to never trust a pop-up that tells you that your phone is infected while simply browsing a web page.I would recommend only getting apps from the official Google Play Store. While nothing is ever 100% secure, I think this is a much safer approach than clicking a link from a "Phone Security" app that you have never even heard of. If you do get prompted for an update from a new app that looks like a legitimate update window for a new app, I think it is best to close that app and check your actual phone settings instead. Be careful and protect yourselves!