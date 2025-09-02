As a Razr (2024) user, I highly recommend grabbing it while it's $200 off
The phone delivers speedy performance and is the best way to start living the foldable lifestyle without breaking the bank.
As I recently shared, Amazon is offering a sweet $200 discount on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, Samsung’s first budget-ish foldable phone. While this is definitely an unmissable deal for Galaxy fans looking to score a foldable at a lower price, you may also want to check out the retailer’s offer on the Razr (2024).
Yep, that’s right! While I’ve been a Samsung fan through and through and a Z Flip user for years, I decided to see what it’s like to live with a Razr and picked up a Razr (2024) shortly after it came out.
Another highlight is its 6.9-inch AMOLED screen, which delivers pleasant visuals with a sharp 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR support. And with the high 120Hz refresh rate, the phone feels even more responsive.
The cameras could have been better, though. Don’t get me wrong, the 50MP main snapper on board takes pretty decent photos; however, there’s still some minor oversharpening, and bright areas lose detail occasionally. That being said, this is a mid-range phone, and those rarely excel in the camera department.
All in all, I believe the Razr (2024) is an absolute steal at its current price on Amazon, and that should mean a lot coming from a Galaxy Z Flip fan. So, if it fits the bill for you, act fast and grab one with this deal now!
Thanks to this markdown, you can start living the foldable lifestyle for just south of $500, which is an insanely good deal. Plus, our friend here may be an older model, but it still offers incredible value for money. Trust me, I’m currently rocking a Razr (2024) as my daily driver, and I’m loving it.
Its MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset and 8GB of RAM allow it to deliver speedy performance and handle most tasks without issues. That said, there are some stutters from time to time, but this shouldn’t be a surprise since this isn’t technically a high-end phone. Plus, they don’t ruin the overall experience.
