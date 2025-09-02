As a Razr (2024) user, I highly recommend grabbing it while it's $200 off





Yep, that’s right! While I’ve been a



Its MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset and 8GB of RAM allow it to deliver speedy performance and handle most tasks without issues. That said, there are some stutters from time to time, but this shouldn’t be a surprise since this isn’t technically a high-end phone. Plus, they don’t ruin the overall experience.



The cameras could have been better, though. Don’t get me wrong, the 50MP main snapper on board takes pretty decent photos; however, there’s still some minor oversharpening, and bright areas lose detail occasionally. That being said, this is a



Yep, that's right! While I've been a Samsung fan through and through and a Z Flip user for years, I decided to see what it's like to live with a Razr and picked up a Razr (2024) shortly after it came out.

Its MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset and 8GB of RAM allow it to deliver speedy performance and handle most tasks without issues. That said, there are some stutters from time to time, but this shouldn't be a surprise since this isn't technically a high-end phone. Plus, they don't ruin the overall experience.

Another highlight is its 6.9-inch AMOLED screen, which delivers pleasant visuals with a sharp 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR support. And with the high 120Hz refresh rate, the phone feels even more responsive.

The cameras could have been better, though. Don't get me wrong, the 50MP main snapper on board takes pretty decent photos; however, there's still some minor oversharpening, and bright areas lose detail occasionally. That being said, this is a mid-range phone, and those rarely excel in the camera department.

All in all, I believe the Razr (2024) is an absolute steal at its current price on Amazon, and that should mean a lot coming from a Galaxy Z Flip fan. So, if it fits the bill for you, act fast and grab one with this deal now!





