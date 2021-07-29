Qualcomm's expensive smartphone is now available for pre-order

Qualcomm's expensive smartphone is now available for pre-order0
This little monster costs no less than $1,500, which might sound unusually high for an Android smartphone, but the truth is the price is justified by the impressive hardware. For starters, the phone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8885G chipset, coupled with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.
On the back, the handset packs a 64-megapixel main camera that features a Sony IMX686 image sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide Sony IMX363 sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It's also worth noting that the phone comes with another 24-megapixel camera in the front.
If you'd like to place a pre-order, you can do so now via Asus's official store, but keep in mind that Qualcomm's smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders won't ship until August 27.