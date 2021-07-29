Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

Android Qualcomm

Qualcomm's expensive smartphone is now available for pre-order

Qualcomm's expensive smartphone is now available for pre-order
Qualcomm unveiled its first-ever smartphone last month and said the product would launch on the market sometime in August. Well, we're now just a few days away from the beginning of August and those who can afford one can pre-order the smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders directly from Asus.

This little monster costs no less than $1,500, which might sound unusually high for an Android smartphone, but the truth is the price is justified by the impressive hardware. For starters, the phone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8885G chipset, coupled with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Also, the smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders boasts a stunning 6.8-inch, 144Hz Samsung OLED panel with Gorilla Glass Victus, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor featuring Qualcomm's 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 technology.

On the back, the handset packs a 64-megapixel main camera that features a Sony IMX686 image sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide Sony IMX363 sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It's also worth noting that the phone comes with another 24-megapixel camera in the front.

Qualcomm's phone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery that features support for 65W Quick Charge 5.0. The cherry on top is the premium Master & Dynamic earbuds, which typically sell for $300 when sold separately.

If you'd like to place a pre-order, you can do so now via Asus's official store, but keep in mind that Qualcomm's smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders won't ship until August 27.

