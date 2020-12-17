Snapdragon 888 is Qualcomm's best chip in years, insider suggests



The tipster claims that Snapdragon 888's power consumption is excellent, and suggests that it would be the biggest performance leap we have seen since the Snapdragon 835.





The power consumption of the Snapdragon 888 processor is excellent, the best performance in recent years. Just like the Snapdragon 835.

In addition, its GPU performance has also exceeded expectations. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 17, 2020





Ice also says that Snapdragon 888's GPU performance will surpass expectations. For reference, Qualcomm's new silicon is integrated with the Adreno 660 GPU and the chipmaker says it offers 35 percent faster graphics and 20 percent increased power efficiency when compared to the previous generation.





The chipmaker also says that the Snapdragon 888 will deliver sustained performance over long periods of time without exhibiting throttling issues.



Will the Snapdragon 888 help Qualcomm maintain its lead over Samsung Exynos chips



The two chips seemingly have the same architecture, but the upcoming Exynos 2100 is expected to deliver higher clock speeds. The Snapdragon 888 will likely power the American and Chinese variants of the forthcoming Galaxy S21 series, and the rest of the models will have the Exynos 2100 under the hood.



Benchmark results have been mixed so far, with most suggesting that Samsung's new chip will outdo Qualcomm's SoC. The one that surfaced most recently implies that the Snapdragon 888-powered Galaxy S21 Plus is a lot faster than the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max which is powered by the A14 Bionic.



That said, benchmark results are easy to spoof, and only tell part of the story. We will have to wait for Snapdragon 888 based smartphones to come out to see how it performs in real life.

