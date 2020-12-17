Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

Android Processors 5G Qualcomm

Snapdragon 888 is Qualcomm's best chip in years, insider suggests

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Dec 17, 2020, 11:57 AM
Snapdragon 888 is Qualcomm's best chip in years, insider suggests
Although Qualcomm's new high-end chip, the Snapdragon 888, has formally been announced, we won't see it in action until early next year. The chip is based on the 5nm process and features the Kryo 680 CPU which is 25 percent more powerful and 25 percent more power-efficient than the Snapdragon 865 according to Qualcomm.

It has one core based on Arm's Cortex-X1 design, three Cortex-A78 cores, and four Cortex-A55 cores. Tipster Ice Universe seems to have good news for consumers waiting for 2021 Android flagships that will be powered by the chipset.

The tipster claims that Snapdragon 888's power consumption is excellent, and suggests that it would be the biggest performance leap we have seen since the Snapdragon 835. 



Ice also says that Snapdragon 888's GPU performance will surpass expectations. For reference, Qualcomm's new silicon is integrated with the Adreno 660 GPU and the chipmaker says it offers 35 percent faster graphics and 20 percent increased power efficiency when compared to the previous generation. 

The chipmaker also says that the Snapdragon 888 will deliver sustained performance over long periods of time without exhibiting throttling issues.

Will the Snapdragon 888 help Qualcomm maintain its lead over Samsung Exynos chips


The two chips seemingly have the same architecture, but the upcoming Exynos 2100 is expected to deliver higher clock speeds. The Snapdragon 888 will likely power the American and Chinese variants of the forthcoming Galaxy S21 series, and the rest of the models will have the Exynos 2100 under the hood.

Benchmark results have been mixed so far, with most suggesting that Samsung's new chip will outdo Qualcomm's SoC. The one that surfaced most recently implies that the Snapdragon 888-powered Galaxy S21 Plus is a lot faster than the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max which is powered by the A14 Bionic. 

That said, benchmark results are easy to spoof, and only tell part of the story. We will have to wait for Snapdragon 888 based smartphones to come out to see how it performs in real life.

