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FCC makes it easier for providers to replace copper lines with high-speed technology

Providers no longer need to file certain reports to replace copper lines with high-speed fiber.

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FCC Chairman Brendan Carr.
FCC makes it easier for providers to remove copper lines. | Image by TV Life
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has announced new rules that are aimed at bringing faster high-speed networks to more areas of the U.S. However, not every American is set to benefit from this transition. Those living in rural areas of the country or who have special needs are being left behind. The FCC has created rules making it easier for U.S. telecom firms to dig up their old copper lines and replace them with fiber-optic networks and wireless 4G/5G technologies.

FCC Chair Carr explains why the agency wants to replace copper lines 


FCC Chairman Brendan Carr gets right to the point of the reason the agency wants providers to dig up copper lines and replace them with modern high-speed network infrastructure. "For too long, outdated rules and regulations have forced providers to maintain aging copper infrastructure and to keep consumers on broken, antiquated networks."

According to the regulatory agency, this action will give U.S. telecom companies "tens of billions" every year that can be used to expand the areas covered by high-speed Internet Protocol (IP) networks. Unlike copper lines, the high-speed lines can handle massive amounts of data with minimal latency. This infrastructure supports many of the upcoming features you've been hearing about, including self-driving vehicles and agentic AI. The latter will execute a multi-step plan via different apps to help you reach a goal.

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For example, if you're at the airport and your flight to New York has been canceled, agentic AI will see the cancellation from an email and research new flights. It will also check your calendar to make sure there are no conflicts, and examine your hotel's cancellation policies. AI will find a new flight, ask if you want to be booked on it, and have your hotel reservation extended by one night. If you answer "Yes," AI goes to work by booking the flight, texting the hotel, and emailing your wife to give her your new ETA.

Removing the copper will free up money that providers can use to invest in modern high-speed networks


The FCC says that removing the copper from the ground will reduce the need of the carriers to waste precious resources (think cash) on maintaining "deteriorating legacy networks that deliver outdated services to an ever-decreasing number of subscribers." The FCC issued a Report and Order late last week to reduce regulatory burdens and by doing this, the FCC is allowing wireless providers to invest more money to modernize their networks.  

The FCC issued a Report and Order reducing regulatory burdens of providers. | Image by FCC - FCC makes it easier for providers to replace copper lines with high-speed technology
The FCC issued a Report and Order reducing regulatory burdens of providers. | Image by FCC

The Report and Order reduces the filings that carriers have to submit when making changes such as removing copper lines. Wireless providers need only to post a public notice of planned network changes on their websites to make changes, although the FCC still needs to authorize "copper retirements" or other changes made to a network that result in a service interruption.

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For example, the new rules will allow a telecom firm to rip out copper lines without having to prove that the alternatives work as well as the lines they are replacing. Telecom firms that couldn't prove this used to be required to offer voice services as a standalone, separate subscription.

The FCC rules have preemption over local and state statutes says the regulatory agency


The order also allows telecom firms to "grandfather" legacy plans offering voice and low-speed broadband. This means that new customers would not be offered these "phased-out" services. There is concern that eliminating copper lines and legacy plans would harm rural telecom customers, the elderly, and those using these older phone lines for specialized medical equipment.

The same concerns in the U.K. forced BT to delay plans to turn off the public switched telephone network (PSTN) and replace it with fiber. The U.K. government decided to charter to protect customers using TeleCare. This system sets off alarms when triggered by elderly users when they are having an emergency.

The FCC says that even if state and local requirements force providers to continue maintaining legacy services, the state requirements conflict with federal law and are subject to preemption. The FCC notes that this is true even if the FCC has already approved the application from the provider to end legacy services.

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Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
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