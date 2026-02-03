Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Most of you are really excited to try out this rival to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the iPhone Fold

The Honor Magic V6 is shaping up to be the foldable worth waiting for this year.

By
Android Honor
Honor has released some great phones recently, such as the Honor Magic 8 Pro, which features one of the best smartphone displays, and the Power 2, which comes with a huge 10,000 mAh battery. The next device from the tech company is the foldable Magic V6, and our poll suggests most of you are really excited to give it a try.

There are plenty of things to be excited about


Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 is just days away, and Honor has already confirmed that it will launch two of its phones there: the Magic V6 and the Robot Phone. We've already talked a lot about the latter device, which will basically interact with objects through its gimbal-style camera connected to a robotic arm.

Despite how interesting this may sound, most of you are interested in Honor's upcoming foldable instead of this one-of-a-kind robotic phone. Well, I can understand, as there are indeed plenty of reasons to be excited about the device if its leaked specifications turn out to be true.

First up, the foldable is reported to feature a 7,000 mAh battery, which, if true, will be the biggest in any foldable released to date. It'll also be a big upgrade over its predecessor, which has a 5,820 mAh battery.

The Honor Magic V5 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, which delivered excellent performance in our testing for both day-to-day usage and intense gaming sessions. Its successor will likely impress us even more, as it is reportedly set to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

The camera department is also getting an upgrade in the upcoming Honor foldable. Reliable leaker Digital Chat Station claims that the upcoming phone will feature a 200 MP primary sensor and a periscope sensor. For reference, the Magic V5 has a triple rear camera setup (50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP) and two 20 MP selfie cameras.

In a separate post, the tipster also shared the four color options that Honor could offer with the Magic V6. These are Snow White, Sunrise Gold, Red Hare, and Velvet Black. However, it's worth noting that DCS later deleted the post, so I recommend taking this information with a grain of salt. Last but not least, reports also suggest that the foldable will feature BeiDou satellite communication, which will allow you to communicate even in areas with no network coverage.

Which Honor device are you most excited about?

Apple and Samsung will really need to watch out



Last year, we did a detailed comparison between the Magic V5 and the Galaxy 7 Fold 7. In most areas, the Honor device beat the Samsung foldable. Photo and video quality was one department where Honor's foldable was slightly behind its competition. However, with the rumored 200 MP sensor coming in the Magic V6, the company is most likely to address that concern as well.

Not much is yet known about the Galaxy Z Fold 8, but if the Korean giant really wants to compete with the upcoming Honor foldable, I would wish it came with a really big battery, faster wired and wireless charging support, and improved biometrics, as these were the areas where the Galaxy Z Fold 7 mainly lagged the Magic V5.

Apple is also releasing its first foldable this year, the iPhone Fold, which will likely compete with the upcoming Honor phone. A recent leak suggests the Apple device will feature a 5500 mAh battery. If this pans out, it will be the largest battery in an iPhone to date, though it still won't beat last year's Honor Magic V5 capacity, let alone challenge the upcoming V6. Nonetheless, every detail about the Honor Magic V6 will become clear when it's officially unveiled at MWC 2026 in Barcelona, which is scheduled for March 2–5.

Aman Kumar Contributing Author
Aman Kumar Contributing Author
Aman Kumar is a tech news writer with a long-standing passion for smartphones. Aman specializes in everything smartphones, from AI features like Pixel's Camera Coach to understanding ideal hardware combinations.
