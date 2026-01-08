Amazon slashes $100 off Google’s flagship Pixel Watch 4 with LTE

Pixel Watch 4 (41mm, LTE): Save $100 on Amazon! $100 off (22%) Amazon is offering a generous $100 discount on the LTE version of the Pixel Watch 4, allowing you to score this flagship wearable for less than $350. This watch brings a lot to the table, including a premium design and a plethora of health-tracking and lifestyle features. It's worth every penny, so act fast and save while the offer lasts! Buy at Amazon

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Pixel Watch 4

Rocking an aluminum case and the Pixel Watch’s signature dome-like design, the latest addition to the series feels and looks premium enough to pair with anything from expensive clothing to your weekend casuals. It runs on Wear OS, meaning you also get important lifestyle features such as smart notifications, phone call support, NFC for contactless payments, and the ability to download apps directly from the Google Play Store.Beyond its lifestyle features, it comes with all the health-tracking functionalities you’d expect to find on a premium smartwatch from Google, including heart rate and blood oxygen tracking, as well as ECG, temperature sensing, and keeping an eye on your sleep quality. And for even bigger convenience, you can wake Gemini up with the simple gesture of raising your wrist.The only downside for me is that the watch offers up to two days of usage on a single charge, which, granted, is great for such a timepiece. However, I really would have liked it if it could have lasted maybe a week before needing a recharge.Nevertheless, the truth is that thebrings a lot to the table, making it a hot pick at its current sub-$350 price on Amazon. So, if you’re a Pixel user in the market for a new smartwatch, you know what you have to do—tap the offer button in this article and save $100 on this bad boy now while the deal lasts!