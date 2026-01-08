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Amazon slashes $100 off Google’s flagship Pixel Watch 4 with LTE

With its sleek design and a plethora of features, it's a no-brainer at its current price.

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A close-up of the Pixel Watch 4.
       View now at Amazon  
Looking for a new smartwatch with a fancy design and a plethora of features? The Pixel Watch 4 might be just what you’ve been searching for, especially now that it’s selling for $100 off on Amazon.

Thanks to this sweet deal, you can score the 41mm version with cellular connectivity of this handsome fella for just under $350, which is a bargain price given that this is Google’s latest and greatest smartwatch and the best companion for your Pixel phone.

Pixel Watch 4 (41mm, LTE): Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (22%)
Amazon is offering a generous $100 discount on the LTE version of the Pixel Watch 4, allowing you to score this flagship wearable for less than $350. This watch brings a lot to the table, including a premium design and a plethora of health-tracking and lifestyle features. It's worth every penny, so act fast and save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon
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Rocking an aluminum case and the Pixel Watch’s signature dome-like design, the latest addition to the series feels and looks premium enough to pair with anything from expensive clothing to your weekend casuals. It runs on Wear OS, meaning you also get important lifestyle features such as smart notifications, phone call support, NFC for contactless payments, and the ability to download apps directly from the Google Play Store.

Beyond its lifestyle features, it comes with all the health-tracking functionalities you’d expect to find on a premium smartwatch from Google, including heart rate and blood oxygen tracking, as well as ECG, temperature sensing, and keeping an eye on your sleep quality. And for even bigger convenience, you can wake Gemini up with the simple gesture of raising your wrist.

The only downside for me is that the watch offers up to two days of usage on a single charge, which, granted, is great for such a timepiece. However, I really would have liked it if it could have lasted maybe a week before needing a recharge.

Nevertheless, the truth is that the Pixel Watch 4 brings a lot to the table, making it a hot pick at its current sub-$350 price on Amazon. So, if you’re a Pixel user in the market for a new smartwatch, you know what you have to do—tap the offer button in this article and save $100 on this bad boy now while the deal lasts!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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