At $200 off, the Galaxy Tab S10+ becomes a more affordable beast that'll last you years
During my usual hunt for unmissable deals today, I stumbled upon a generous offer on the Galaxy Tab S10+ that I think will make you want one, even if you aren’t in the market for a new tablet right now.
The promo is available on Amazon and applies to the 256GB model in Platinum Silver, which is selling for $200 off its usual price. Thanks to this discount, you can currently grab one for just south of $800, instead of spending about $1,000. According to my price trackers, this deal has been live for a while now, which is why I encourage you to pull the trigger as soon as possible, as you don’t want to miss out.
Actually, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is the tablet to get if you want an ultra-premium 12.4-inch Android-powered device suitable for both heavy workloads and entertainment on the go. Equipped with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, it can handle absolutely anything you throw its way, whether that’s casual stuff like browsing the web or juggling multiple apps simultaneously in Samsung DeX. And with all that firepower, it’s perfect for playing demanding games like Genshin Impact and Warzone Mobile.
No matter what you use the tablet for, you’ll enjoy stunning visuals courtesy of the 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a crisp 2800 x 1752 resolution and support for HDR content. The screen also has a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it a top choice for streaming movies and TV series.
Now add the fact that it comes with an included S Pen inside the box and seven years of software support, and you get a tablet that’s absolutely worth spending $800 on. So, if it fits the bill, tap one of the deal buttons in this article and secure one for less today!
