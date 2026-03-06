Limited-time deal drops the palm-sized Bose SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) to a record low price
The speaker punches way above its weight and can be yours for under $100. Don't miss out!
0comments
A Bose SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) centered on a table during a gathering. | Image by Bose
The Bose SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) may not be a huge Bluetooth speaker for parties, but the fact that it can easily fit in your palm—hence the moniker—makes it a perfect choice for those looking for a compact speaker with premium sound. And right now, a limited-time deal on Amazon has turned it into a real treat.
Shoppers looking to upgrade their listening experience with this little fella can now do so for just under $100. That’s 23% off the device’s usual price of $129, and it’s actually a new record low. The offer has been available for about a week now, and while I don’t believe it will expire in the coming days, I still encourage you to capitalize as soon as possible, as I can’t really tell you how long it will stay up for grabs.
What I can tell you, though, is that the SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) punches way above its weight—and currently, price. Despite its small size, it still delivers clear audio with punchy bass. And in case you don’t find the default sound profile to be your cup of tea, you can use the 3-band EQ in the Bose companion app to tailor the audio to better fit your taste.
Factor in a USB-C port and up to 12 hours of battery life per charge, and you get a lot of bang for your buck when scoring a Bose SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) for under $100 with this deal. So, don’t miss out!
