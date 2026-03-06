Pre-order Galaxy S26 Ultra for up to $900 off

Limited-time deal drops the palm-sized Bose SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) to a record low price

The speaker punches way above its weight and can be yours for under $100. Don't miss out!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A Bose SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) sits on a wooden table surrounded by coffee cups and croissants during an outdoor gathering.
A Bose SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) centered on a table during a gathering. | Image by Bose

The Bose SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) may not be a huge Bluetooth speaker for parties, but the fact that it can easily fit in your palm—hence the moniker—makes it a perfect choice for those looking for a compact speaker with premium sound. And right now, a limited-time deal on Amazon has turned it into a real treat.

Shoppers looking to upgrade their listening experience with this little fella can now do so for just under $100. That’s 23% off the device’s usual price of $129, and it’s actually a new record low. The offer has been available for about a week now, and while I don’t believe it will expire in the coming days, I still encourage you to capitalize as soon as possible, as I can’t really tell you how long it will stay up for grabs.

Bose SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen): Save 23% on Amazon!

$30 off (23%)
Amazon has slashed a whole 23% off the compact Bose SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen), dropping this bad boy below the $100 mark. With its premium sound and rugged design, the speaker is a steal at this price, so act quickly and upgrade your listening experience today!
Buy at Amazon


What I can tell you, though, is that the SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) punches way above its weight—and currently, price. Despite its small size, it still delivers clear audio with punchy bass. And in case you don’t find the default sound profile to be your cup of tea, you can use the 3-band EQ in the Bose companion app to tailor the audio to better fit your taste.

Recommended For You

If that’s not enough, it has a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating, meaning it’s fully dust-tight and can survive full submersion in water up to 3.3 feet for about 30 minutes. It even comes with a durable utility strap for even easier carrying.

Factor in a USB-C port and up to 12 hours of battery life per charge, and you get a lot of bang for your buck when scoring a Bose SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) for under $100 with this deal. So, don’t miss out!

Grab Mint's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo!

$10 /mo
$15
$5 off (33%)
Right now, you can take advantage of Mint Mobile's 5GB 3-month data plan at a solid discount. This 'last chance' promo lets you save $5/mo on the plan, making it simply too good to resist for those looking for a reliable and affordable service.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15866 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs OnePlus 15: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs OnePlus 15: Sample Photos Comparison
Pixel's most loved feature is finally available as a standalone app — here's every change it brings
Pixel's most loved feature is finally available as a standalone app — here's every change it brings
FCC may force AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to make a change customers have been yearning for
FCC may force AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to make a change customers have been yearning for
Exclusive: we've confirmed the Galaxy S26 Ultra's storage type – and it's not UFS 4.1
Exclusive: we've confirmed the Galaxy S26 Ultra's storage type – and it's not UFS 4.1
Galaxy S26 Ultra screen issue has some worried
Galaxy S26 Ultra screen issue has some worried

Latest News

The "boring" phone that's actually the smartest buy of 2026
The "boring" phone that's actually the smartest buy of 2026
Apple's surprising $599 Mac just appeared on Geekbench — and the results make sense
Apple's surprising $599 Mac just appeared on Geekbench — and the results make sense
Pixel's new Now Playing app looks fantastic - until you realize it breaks a beloved feature
Pixel's new Now Playing app looks fantastic - until you realize it breaks a beloved feature
I tested Vivo's $500 rival to the Pixel 10a and iPhone 17e, and I'm genuinely impressed
I tested Vivo's $500 rival to the Pixel 10a and iPhone 17e, and I'm genuinely impressed
Honor's just-launched tablet is a proper iPad Pro M5 rival
Honor's just-launched tablet is a proper iPad Pro M5 rival
You can incredibly save up to $100 on Apple's new iPad Air 13 (M4) while it's still on pre-order
You can incredibly save up to $100 on Apple's new iPad Air 13 (M4) while it's still on pre-order
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless