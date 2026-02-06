Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Amazon slashes the price of the Galaxy S25+, turning it into a flagship bargain

Act fast and save on this powerhouse while you can!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding a Galaxy S25+.
       View now at Amazon  
I know, I know—the Galaxy S26+ is right around the corner. But the rumor mill suggests it’ll only be a mild refresh, and honestly, how can you pass up the sweet $100 discount Amazon is offering on the Galaxy S25+ right now?

With this markdown, you can score the 256GB model for less than $900, which is a pretty solid offer given that this is one of the best phones money can buy. Plus, if you want to save even more, you can always head over to Samsung.com, trade in an eligible device, and slash up to $480 off this beauty. Just be sure to act fast and grab this deal as soon as possible, since there’s no telling when it might return to its usual price.

Galaxy S25+ 256GB: Save $100!

$100 off (10%)
Right now, you can score the 256GB Galaxy S25+ for less than $900 thanks to a $100 price cut on Amazon. The phone ticks all the right boxes, including incredible performance, a stunning display, and capable cameras. Act fast and save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S25+ 256GB: Save up to $480 at Samsung!

$519 99
$999 99
$480 off (48%)
Want to save even more? Samsung is offering up to $480 in trade-in credit for your old phone, so it's worth seeing what yours is worth. If you don't have a device to trade, no worries. You can still score a $100 discount by simply selecting "No" in the trade-in section of the listing.
Buy at Samsung


Don’t let the fact that the next-gen device is coming out stop you from scoring a bargain. With an insanely powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, the jumbo-sized version of the Galaxy S25 delivers incredible performance and can basically tackle any task you throw at it. I’m 99% sure most people won’t even be able to utilize its full firepower. But that is actually a good thing, as it means the phone provides plenty of headroom and will stay relevant for years.

Recommended For You

In fact, Samsung promises seven years of software support for its Galaxy S25 lineup, so you still have six years of OS updates and security patches left, turning the Galaxy S25+ into a great long-term investment.

Not to mention, you also get to enjoy the vibrant 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR support, which offers breathtaking visuals. It also has a peak brightness of 2,600 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate, allowing you to see everything clearly even outdoors while making scrolling and navigating menus feel snappy and responsive.

Since this is a high-end Samsung phone, it also takes gorgeous photos with vibrant colors, courtesy of its 50MP main camera and a 12MP selfie snapper. Meanwhile, the 4,900mAh battery on deck ensures you’ll have enough power for the whole day without needing to reach for a charger. In other words, the Galaxy S25+ is absolutely worth your hard-earned cash, so tap that deal button and grab one for less today!

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15719 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Google finally announced the launch of the Pixel 10a
Google finally announced the launch of the Pixel 10a

Latest News

The Galaxy Wide Fold to take on the iPhone Fold globally
The Galaxy Wide Fold to take on the iPhone Fold globally
Verizon is the best US carrier in your view, but T-Mobile is a close second (and AT&T a very distant third)
Verizon is the best US carrier in your view, but T-Mobile is a close second (and AT&T a very distant third)
Android Auto bug makes your car icon disappear from Google Maps
Android Auto bug makes your car icon disappear from Google Maps
Amazon and Samsung are clearing shelves with generous Galaxy S25 deals
Amazon and Samsung are clearing shelves with generous Galaxy S25 deals
This AI upgrade alone could be a good enough reason to move to the S26 series
This AI upgrade alone could be a good enough reason to move to the S26 series
Xiaomi's groundbreaking modular camera system tipped to enter mass production
Xiaomi's groundbreaking modular camera system tipped to enter mass production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless