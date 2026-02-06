Amazon slashes the price of the Galaxy S25+, turning it into a flagship bargain
Act fast and save on this powerhouse while you can!
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy S26+ is right around the corner. But the rumor mill suggests it’ll only be a mild refresh, and honestly, how can you pass up the sweet $100 discount Amazon is offering on the Galaxy S25+ right now?I know, I know—the
Don’t let the fact that the next-gen device is coming out stop you from scoring a bargain. With an insanely powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, the jumbo-sized version of the Galaxy S25 delivers incredible performance and can basically tackle any task you throw at it. I’m 99% sure most people won’t even be able to utilize its full firepower. But that is actually a good thing, as it means the phone provides plenty of headroom and will stay relevant for years.
In fact, Samsung promises seven years of software support for its Galaxy S25 lineup, so you still have six years of OS updates and security patches left, turning the Galaxy S25+ into a great long-term investment.
Since this is a high-end Samsung phone, it also takes gorgeous photos with vibrant colors, courtesy of its 50MP main camera and a 12MP selfie snapper. Meanwhile, the 4,900mAh battery on deck ensures you’ll have enough power for the whole day without needing to reach for a charger. In other words, the Galaxy S25+ is absolutely worth your hard-earned cash, so tap that deal button and grab one for less today!
With this markdown, you can score the 256GB model for less than $900, which is a pretty solid offer given that this is one of the best phones money can buy. Plus, if you want to save even more, you can always head over to Samsung.com, trade in an eligible device, and slash up to $480 off this beauty. Just be sure to act fast and grab this deal as soon as possible, since there’s no telling when it might return to its usual price.
Don’t let the fact that the next-gen device is coming out stop you from scoring a bargain. With an insanely powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, the jumbo-sized version of the Galaxy S25 delivers incredible performance and can basically tackle any task you throw at it. I’m 99% sure most people won’t even be able to utilize its full firepower. But that is actually a good thing, as it means the phone provides plenty of headroom and will stay relevant for years.
Recommended For You
Not to mention, you also get to enjoy the vibrant 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR support, which offers breathtaking visuals. It also has a peak brightness of 2,600 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate, allowing you to see everything clearly even outdoors while making scrolling and navigating menus feel snappy and responsive.
Since this is a high-end Samsung phone, it also takes gorgeous photos with vibrant colors, courtesy of its 50MP main camera and a 12MP selfie snapper. Meanwhile, the 4,900mAh battery on deck ensures you’ll have enough power for the whole day without needing to reach for a charger. In other words, the Galaxy S25+ is absolutely worth your hard-earned cash, so tap that deal button and grab one for less today!
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: