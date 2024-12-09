Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Google shelved the Pixel Tablet Pen: A first-party stylus meant for the 2nd-gen Pixel Tablet

When Google launched the Pixel Tablet, its USI 2.0 stylus support raised eyebrows. Why include support for a standard that allows for third-party pens, yet not release a stylus of its own? As it turns out, Google was developing a first-party Pixel Tablet Pen, but the project was quietly shelved. Now, thanks to an insider source who shared details with Android Authority, we’re learning about what could have been—and why it didn’t make it to market.

The stylus, codenamed “bushukan”, was reportedly far along in development and even began the certification process. However, its planned release alongside the canceled Pixel Tablet 2 meant the product never saw the light of day. Despite its uncertain future, details about the pen’s features hint at what Google was aiming to achieve with its tablet ecosystem.

The Pixel Tablet Pen: A project halted too soon


The stylus, model GM0KF, was reportedly far along in development, with Google even beginning certification processes at regulatory bodies worldwide. According to Android Authority’s source, the pen was expected to launch alongside the now-canceled Pixel Tablet 2, leaving its current status uncertain. However, the information sheds light on a product that could have enhanced Google’s tablet lineup.

What we know about the Pixel Tablet Pen:


  • Design and colors: The stylus was set to come in white and gray, likely branded as “Porcelain” and “Hazel” to complement the Pixel Tablet.
  • Exchangeable tips: It included replaceable tips, offering durability and long-term usability.
  • Quick note-taking functionality: A built-in button was designed to launch a quick note-taking app, simplifying access to productivity tools.
  • Magnetic docking and charging: With no dock built into the Pixel Tablet, Google’s solution was to magnetically attach the pen to a keyboard accessory in development, allowing easy charging.
  • Handwriting-to-text conversion: The pen supported handwriting-to-text features, enabling broader functionality even in apps that don’t directly support stylus input.
  • Find My Device support: Users could track the stylus using Find My Device, a practical feature for preventing loss.

Delayed or missed opportunity?


Despite the pen’s thoughtful design, the features described by Android Authority’s source don’t seem to offer anything groundbreaking beyond existing USI 2.0-compatible pens. Users who want a stylus for their Pixel Tablet can already purchase third-party options, which provide similar capabilities without the wait.

If Google were to revive and release the Pixel Tablet Pen at this stage, it would likely face criticism for being “too little, too late.” With the Pixel Tablet already in the middle of its lifecycle and its successor canceled, launching a first-party pen now might seem like an afterthought rather than an enhancement.

The bigger picture: Google’s stylus ambitions

The information shared with Android Authority paints a picture of a product that was intended to enhance the Pixel Tablet ecosystem. Features like magnetic docking and Find My Device integration demonstrated thoughtful planning, but the lack of standout features raises questions about whether it could have truly set itself apart in the crowded stylus market.

As of now, the Pixel Tablet Pen’s future remains unclear, but it’s an example of Google’s attempt to make its hardware ecosystem more cohesive. Whether this stylus will remain a shelved project or resurface in the future is something only time—and perhaps more leaks—will reveal.
Aleksandar Anastasov
Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

