At $400 off, this Pixel 9 Pro XL deal is one even your wallet will justify
The phone still delivers a lot of value, so save while you can!
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Pixel 9 Pro XL sliding out of pocket, showing its clean design. | Image by PhoneArena
As a deal hunter for what feels like forever, I still get that burning excitement whenever I see a top-of-the-line phone—or a former flagship—selling at a massive discount. That’s why I’m thrilled to share that a third-party merchant on Amazon is offering the Pixel 9 Pro XL at a massive $400 markdown.
The offer applies to the 128GB model in Hazel, meaning you can currently snag this powerhouse for just south of $700. I also checked the seller's rating, and Amazon shows they have a 96% positive score, basically hitting that five-star mark on the scale. But even if there’s an issue with your purchase, you’ll still have the usual 30-day return window to ask for a refund.
Recommended For You
While it may no longer be Google’s latest top-of-the-line phone, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is absolutely still worth buying, especially at its current sub-$700 price. Equipped with a Tensor G4 chipset and 16GB of RAM, it has enough firepower to tackle anything you throw its way.
That hardware comes bundled with software support until August 2031, making this bad boy a solid long-term investment. Not only will you have the headroom to run demanding apps in the future, but you’ll also continue receiving the latest Android features while your data stays protected.
It wouldn't be a premium Pixel without the triple-threat camera setup: a 50MP main snapper backed by 48MP telephoto and ultrawide lenses. Complemented by Google’s legendary image processing, the cameras take vivid, professional-grade photos every time. And when you want to relive those memories, just open the gallery app and enjoy them on the stunning 6.8-inch OLED display with its sharp 2992 x 1344 resolution and HDR support.
Obviously, the Pixel 9 Pro XL still holds its ground, making it a no-brainer at $400 off. So, don’t miss out—get yours for less than $700 now!
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: