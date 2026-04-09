Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

At $400 off, this Pixel 9 Pro XL deal is one even your wallet will justify

The phone still delivers a lot of value, so save while you can!

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Pixel 9 Pro XL sliding out of pocket, showing its clean design.
Pixel 9 Pro XL sliding out of pocket, showing its clean design. | Image by PhoneArena

As a deal hunter for what feels like forever, I still get that burning excitement whenever I see a top-of-the-line phone—or a former flagship—selling at a massive discount. That’s why I’m thrilled to share that a third-party merchant on Amazon is offering the Pixel 9 Pro XL at a massive $400 markdown.

The offer applies to the 128GB model in Hazel, meaning you can currently snag this powerhouse for just south of $700. I also checked the seller's rating, and Amazon shows they have a 96% positive score, basically hitting that five-star mark on the scale. But even if there’s an issue with your purchase, you’ll still have the usual 30-day return window to ask for a refund.

Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB, Hazel: Now $400 OFF on Amazon!

$400 off (36%)
You can currently snag the 128GB Pixel 9 Pro XL in Hazel for less than $700 thanks to a massive $400 markdown from a third-party seller on Amazon. Given the sheer value packed into this device, that price is an absolute steal. Don't wait around and save today!
Buy at Amazon
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While it may no longer be Google’s latest top-of-the-line phone, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is absolutely still worth buying, especially at its current sub-$700 price. Equipped with a Tensor G4 chipset and 16GB of RAM, it has enough firepower to tackle anything you throw its way.

That hardware comes bundled with software support until August 2031, making this bad boy a solid long-term investment. Not only will you have the headroom to run demanding apps in the future, but you’ll also continue receiving the latest Android features while your data stays protected.

It wouldn't be a premium Pixel without the triple-threat camera setup: a 50MP main snapper backed by 48MP telephoto and ultrawide lenses. Complemented by Google’s legendary image processing, the cameras take vivid, professional-grade photos every time. And when you want to relive those memories, just open the gallery app and enjoy them on the stunning 6.8-inch OLED display with its sharp 2992 x 1344 resolution and HDR support.

Obviously, the Pixel 9 Pro XL still holds its ground, making it a no-brainer at $400 off. So, don’t miss out—get yours for less than $700 now!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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