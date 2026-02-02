At $249 off, the Pixel 9 drops to no-brainer price for all the value it delivers
Pixel 10s. However, a third-party seller on Amazon has made the regular Pixel 9 an absolute steal, turning it into the better choice right now.If you’re currently looking for a new Pixel phone, you’re likely eyeing one of the latest
The Pixel 9 isn’t the latest model, and you might be on the fence about whether to get it instead of one of the newest phones. Sure, it’s not as capable as the Pixel 10, for instance, and if it were selling at its usual price, I’d tell you to go for one of Google’s new smartphones. But the honest truth is that the phone is an absolute no-brainer at its current sub-$551 price.
Boasting a Tensor G4 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it still packs a punch and is perfectly capable of handling most apps and tasks without any issues. Meanwhile, its 6.3-inch OLED screen will let you stream YouTube videos in stunning quality, thanks to its 2424 x 1080 resolution and HDR support. You’re also getting a 120Hz refresh rate, making everything feel fast and responsive.
Factor in a 4,700 mAh battery that can last a whole day on a single charge and software support until August 2031, and I believe it’s easy to see why I urge you to get a Pixel 9 for $249 off right now before the deal disappears. So, if it fits the bill, don’t miss out! Get one for a bargain price today!
The merchant has slashed the price of this compact beauty by a whopping 31%, saving you about $249. That allows you to grab the Porcelain-colored model with 128GB of storage for under $551, instead of spending around $800. This is obviously a deal you don’t want to miss, which is why I encourage you to act quickly and save while you can. At the time of writing, there are only four units left in stock, meaning this promo might expire fast. It would be great if you’re among those four people who snag this capable phone at such a bargain!
As a proper Pixel, our friend here also delivers on another very important front: camera performance. It comes with a 50MP main snapper and a 10.5MP unit for selfies, both of which are backed by Google’s incredible image-processing software. All that results in gorgeous photos with vibrant colors that let you relive every captured moment in exceptional clarity.
