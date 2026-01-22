Pixel 10a will do that for all the wrong reasons. The phone in question is none other than the Pixel 10a , the next installment in its affordable phone lineup that's aggressively priced but very similar to the mainline Pixel lineup. Usually, the arrival of such a device is a major event that somewhat shakes up the mid-range segment… but the upcomingwill do that for all the wrong reasons.





Pixel 10a will be completely identical in terms of hardware specs and exterior design. No changes, just a couple of new color options. See, Google has apparently deemed the Pixel 9a the most perfect phone on earth, as the newwill be completely identical in terms of hardware specs and exterior design. No changes, just a couple of new color options.





The phone that should have been an email, but not really





To be honest, there's nothing inherently wrong with the Pixel 9a .





Pixel 9a past its intended use cases. It's a solid mid-range phone that offers insane value, provided that you're willing to live with the corners that have been cut and all its shortcomings. For example, its design is not a strong point: the plastic back and excessive bezels get too old too fast. The performance, while decent for standard everyday stuff, quickly shows its limitations once you push thepast its intended use cases.



Recommended For You

And that's precisely the problem: there's no real need for the existence of a Pixel 10a if it's going to be the exact same phone. New colors? Can't argue with choice, but a couple of new hues don't mean you should release the same phone under a new name.





That's totally disappointing to me and clearly shows that Google is out of ideas on how to handle the "Pixel a" range.





The Pixel 10a that should have been





There are some key upgrades that Google could have introduced to the Pixel 10a that would have made it even more relevant and offered improved value amidst the dynamic economic situation and hardware shortage for key components.





For one, I would have loved the newer Tensor G5 to have been included on the Pixel 10a , you know, for longevity's sake. Sure, the gap between the Tensor G4 and the Tensor G5 isn't that major, but there's no excuse not to throw in the newer chipset here.





Additionally, we've heard and read one too many horror stories about malfunctioning Pixel A batteries that don't really inspire me with confidence to recommend the lineup. If it were only the Pixel 6a batteries with the issues, it would have been an odd incident.

Pixel 6a , and However, we are talking about the Pixel 4a,, and Pixel 7a batteries with quality issues, like battery degradation and overheating. This reveals a pattern, and who knows what other devices in the range are also equipped with faulty batteries…





Google should know better rather than botch another important phone release.





Conclusion: Is the "Pixel a" series cooked?





To be clear, this rant is completely based on the rumors that exist, but let's be honest here: when it comes to Google, the rumors and leaks are usually 100% correct, to the point where unannounced phones have popped up for sale in certain markets





Pixel 10a , I don't think the affordable range is going anywhere. If anything, despite some recurring issues, Pixel a devices are consistently among the best-value That said, while I'm disappointed at what Google is preparing for us with the, I don't think the affordable range is going anywhere. If anything, despite some recurring issues, Pixel a devices are consistently among the best-value Android phones you can consider, and one mishap wouldn't change that.





Still, Google can and should do better.



