This phone looks exactly like what you'd expect if the iPhone 17 Pro and the Nothing Phone 3 had a baby

Premium design at a budget price.

Rear view of the Infinix Note 60 Pro.
Image Credit: Infinix

Infinix has released some good phones in the budget segment. The Note Edge, the Hot 60 Pro, and the GT 30 Pro are some of the popular smartphones released by Infinix in recent times. The Chinese smartphone company is now all set to release its next device, the Note 60 Pro, whose design looks highly inspired by the iPhone 17 Pro and the Nothing Phone 3.

It's an iPhone 17 Pro, it's a Nothing Phone 3, no, it's an Infinix Note 60 Pro


Both the iPhone 17 Pro and the Nothing Phone 3 look totally different from a standard touchscreen phone. The Apple phone has a camera plateau at the back, and the Nothing Phone comes with a glyph matrix next to the rear camera that displays important information like the current time, battery percentage, and more.

Infinix has added both these designs in the Note 60 Pro. There's a big camera island at the back on which the triple cameras are placed. Next to the cameras, there's a matrix display that allows you to view crucial information such as the time and weather without even unlocking the phone.

Other specifications of the Infinix Note 60 Pro



Most details about the Infinix Note 60 Pro have already surfaced online, both officially and through various leaks. Starting with the display, the phone has a 6.78-inch Ultra HDR 144Hz screen with a 1.5K resolution. There's a 6,500mAh battery that supports 90W wired charging. You also get a battery health feature called "Self-Healing Tech," which the company claims will help keep the battery in good condition for a long time.

Other than the design, the chipset is one of the main highlights of this smartphone. For years, Infinix has shipped its phones with MediaTek processors, but for the Note 60 series, of which the Note 60 Pro is a part, the tech company is going with a Snapdragon chip. The Infinix Note 60 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 5G SoC.

There's no information on the pricing or release date of this upcoming phone. However, I believe it could be unveiled before MWC 2026, which is scheduled for March 2–5.

What's your thoughts on phones copying flagship design trends?

Brands keep taking inspiration from each other


It's not the first time a smartphone has been inspired by the design of an iPhone. The Honor 500, which was released last year, looked like an adaptation of the Pixel 10 and the iPhone Air.

An additional display on the back of a smartphone is also not something we are seeing for the first time. In addition to Nothing and Infinix, Xiaomi also provides an additional display on the back of the Xiaomi 17 Pro to show information like time, step count, and more.

Looking at all this, it feels like design changes have hit a plateau, as most innovations these days seem to be inspired by an already available design. It is high time that smartphone brands came up with their own unique designs instead of simply adapting from what is already available.

Aman Kumar
Aman Kumar is a tech news writer with a long-standing passion for smartphones. Aman specializes in everything smartphones, from AI features like Pixel's Camera Coach to understanding ideal hardware combinations.
