This phone looks exactly like what you'd expect if the iPhone 17 Pro and the Nothing Phone 3 had a baby

It's an iPhone 17 Pro, it's a Nothing Phone 3, no, it's an Infinix Note 60 Pro







Other specifications of the Infinix Note 60 Pro



Most details about the Infinix Note 60 Pro have already surfaced online, both officially and through various leaks. Starting with the display, the phone has a 6.78-inch Ultra HDR 144Hz screen with a 1.5K resolution. There's a 6,500mAh battery that supports 90W wired charging. You also get a battery health feature called "Self-Healing Tech," which the company claims will help keep the battery in good condition for a long time.



Most details about the Infinix Note 60 Pro have already surfaced online, both officially and through various leaks. Starting with the display, the phone has a 6.78-inch Ultra HDR 144Hz screen with a 1.5K resolution. There's a 6,500mAh battery that supports 90W wired charging. You also get a battery health feature called "Self-Healing Tech," which the company claims will help keep the battery in good condition for a long time.





Other than the design, the chipset is one of the main highlights of this smartphone. For years, Infinix has shipped its phones with MediaTek processors, but for the Note 60 series, of which the Note 60 Pro is a part, the tech company is going with a Snapdragon chip . The Infinix Note 60 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 5G SoC.

There's no information on the pricing or release date of this upcoming phone. However, I believe it could be unveiled before MWC 2026, which is scheduled for March 2–5.





Brands keep taking inspiration from each other







Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy An additional display on the back of a smartphone is also not something we are seeing for the first time. In addition to Nothing and Infinix, Xiaomi also provides an additional display on the back of the Xiaomi 17 Pro to show information like time, step count, and more.

Looking at all this, it feels like design changes have hit a plateau, as most innovations these days seem to be inspired by an already available design. It is high time that smartphone brands came up with their own unique designs instead of simply adapting from what is already available.

