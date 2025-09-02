Pixel 10a will be the end of Google as we know it – nothing good lasts forever

Pixel 9a

On paper, the decision to launch the Pixel 10a in 2026 with the Tensor G4 sounds like a major misstep. After all, this is the same processor that powered theseries back in 2024, and buyers expect something fresher in a new release. Carrying a two-year-old chip risks making the phone feel outdated before it even hits store shelves.Yet the situation is more complicated than it looks, because the Tensor G5 – the expected flagship chip for theand 10 Pro – is not the raw performance leap many might assume.The Tensor G5 is Google's first fully in-house designed processor, manufactured by TSMC. It marks an important milestone since the first four Tensor generations were co-developed with Samsung. But while the G5 brings efficiency gains and a stronger focus on AI, it still lags behind the latest Snapdragon processors in terms of sheer speed and graphics performance.In other words, the Pixel 10a's Tensor G4 may be older, but the leap to G5 does not deliver the kind of mind-blowing power difference that would instantly make the cheaper phone obsolete.In practice, the Pixel 10a with Tensor G4 will remain a capable little phone. It'll be able to handle everyday tasks, run (many of) Google's AI features, and stay supported for years thanks to the company's seven-year OS update policy.The bigger question, however, is value. Why pay for the Pixel 10a when thewill be even cheaper by the time the new phone arrives, yet still guaranteed to receive updates into the 2030s? For many, the older model may end up being the smarter purchase.And that's where the danger lies. If Google limits its most advanced AI features exclusively to the Tensor G5, then the Pixel 10a risks becoming unattractive.Without major changes in design, chipset, or cameras compared to the, AI capabilities could be the only area where the 10a differentiates itself. Should the Tensor G4 struggle to keep up, the Pixel 10a might end up feeling like a recycled phone – and we have a ton of those already.