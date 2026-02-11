The Pixel 10 Pro XL gets $300 cheaper in a limited-time Amazon sale
Grab the Pixel 10 Pro XL and save big at Amazon before it's too late.
Pixel 10 Pro XL's first-time discount of 2026 wasn't exciting enough? You're in luck! Amazon now ups the ante with an improved, limited-time sale that saves you $300.Thought the
In case you missed it, the e-commerce giant first launched a discount around mid-January 2026, slashing 256GB models by $250. But is $300 off the best offer I've ever seen? Actually, no. Around Christmas 2025, Amazon actually knocked $400 off the Google Pixel phone, landing it just under $800.
The Pixel 10 Pro XL may not be the most powerful Android flagship, but it impresses a lot regardless. Featuring a 6.8-inch OLED screen with exceptional colors and ultra-high brightness, it delivers a proper high-end visual experience.
Under the hood, you have a Tensor G5 chip, which ensures a well-optimized experience with daily tasks. More importantly, it makes possible all the nice AI extras that help you transform photos, get live translations on voice calls, keep a journal with Pixel Journal, and more.
So yeah — the Pixel 10 Pro XL may not be as powerful as the OnePlus 15, but it makes up for it with a fantastic design, premium display, and top-tier camera. And now, it's an even smarter choice for budget-conscious users. Save $300 at Amazon with this limited-time offer.
I wouldn't say this $400 price cut will return any time soon, though. Big discounts like that are usually reserved for special seasonal events, so the ongoing 25% markdown might easily be the best one we see before spring and summer sales.
This model's design is absolutely spot-on, too. Sure, it resembles the Pixel 9 Pro XL quite a bit, but is that really a drawback? I don't think so — the 2024-released flagship already looked gorgeous, so why change what's not broken?
The camera is another highlight. In 2025, Google introduced a new feature called Super Res Zoom, which allows you to capture quite usable photos even at 100x zoom. It relies heavily on AI, but still — it's a nice extra to experiment with. Discover more about the camera in our Pixel 10 Pro XL review.
