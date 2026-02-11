Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

The Pixel 10 Pro XL gets $300 cheaper in a limited-time Amazon sale

Grab the Pixel 10 Pro XL and save big at Amazon before it's too late.

By
Deals Google Google Pixel
Rear view of the Pixel 10 Pro XL, with the iconic Google logo and the camera module.
Thought the Pixel 10 Pro XL's first-time discount of 2026 wasn't exciting enough? You're in luck! Amazon now ups the ante with an improved, limited-time sale that saves you $300. 

Grab the Pixel 10 Pro XL for $300 off

$300 off (25%)
The Pixel 10 Pro XL is now available at a fantastic price. For a limited time, Amazon lets you save $300 on select 256GB color variants. This is the biggest price cut the e-commerce giant has launched so far in 2026, so don't miss out.
In case you missed it, the e-commerce giant first launched a discount around mid-January 2026, slashing 256GB models by $250. But is $300 off the best offer I've ever seen? Actually, no. Around Christmas 2025, Amazon actually knocked $400 off the Google Pixel phone, landing it just under $800.

I wouldn't say this $400 price cut will return any time soon, though. Big discounts like that are usually reserved for special seasonal events, so the ongoing 25% markdown might easily be the best one we see before spring and summer sales. 

The Pixel 10 Pro XL may not be the most powerful Android flagship, but it impresses a lot regardless. Featuring a 6.8-inch OLED screen with exceptional colors and ultra-high brightness, it delivers a proper high-end visual experience. 

This model's design is absolutely spot-on, too. Sure, it resembles the Pixel 9 Pro XL quite a bit, but is that really a drawback? I don't think so — the 2024-released flagship already looked gorgeous, so why change what's not broken?

Under the hood, you have a Tensor G5 chip, which ensures a well-optimized experience with daily tasks. More importantly, it makes possible all the nice AI extras that help you transform photos, get live translations on voice calls, keep a journal with Pixel Journal, and more. 

The camera is another highlight. In 2025, Google introduced a new feature called Super Res Zoom, which allows you to capture quite usable photos even at 100x zoom. It relies heavily on AI, but still — it's a nice extra to experiment with. Discover more about the camera in our Pixel 10 Pro XL review.

So yeah — the Pixel 10 Pro XL may not be as powerful as the OnePlus 15, but it makes up for it with a fantastic design, premium display, and top-tier camera. And now, it's an even smarter choice for budget-conscious users. Save $300 at Amazon with this limited-time offer.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
