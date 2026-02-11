Book-like foldables predicted to experience significant growth in 2026

Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Big foldable phones have become increasingly popular over the past few years. According to Counterpoint Research, book-like options have received 52% of the foldable market share. Forecasts for 2026 suggest an even greater increase. 

The shift is clear: book-like foldables are in higher demand


The report anticipated a substantial market increase in 2026. Supposedly, book-like foldables could account for about 65% of all foldable shipments globally this year.

What drives this substantial shift? The market research firm points out that manufacturers are increasingly bringing hardware improvements and overall usability to keep engagement for the book-like form factor.



Another big shift in the foldable market is Apple's release of a much-anticipated foldable device in 2026. With the iPhone Fold, the Cupertino tech giant is finally entering a market that has mostly been dominated by Samsung since 2019. 

What are your thoughts on foldable phones?


With memory troubles largely hitting mid- and low-tier devices, there appears to be a growing concern that high-end smartphones might be affected as well. This is another plausible reason to explain why OEMs are increasingly reevaluating their book-like foldable strategy. 

...Against this backdrop, OEMs are placing greater emphasis on higher-value devices, prioritizing profitability over volume. Book-type foldables are well-positioned in this shift, as their premium specifications and higher memory configurations support ASP (average selling price) expansion while aligning with value-led growth strategies.
Tarun Pathak, Counterpoint Research Director


Clamshell options to see a gradual decline


Even though flip phones practically started the trend, they are expected to gradually decline in 2026, as both OEMs and users are increasingly focusing on the larger form factor. 



Samsung saw this firsthand in 2025. As per Counterpoint, the South Korean tech giant's Z Fold 7 surpassed the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in terms of total shipments. This, by the way, is the first for Samsung's foldable lineup. 

Although the clamshell option is substantially more affordable at $1,099.99, users have opted to pay $1,999.99 for the book-like option. A clear message is being sent: users increasingly want a device that can double up as a tablet and no longer want to settle for a "foldable novelty."

Apple might be a key growth factor


Expected to arrive in the second half of 2026, Apple's first-ever foldable has big shoes to fill. Still, with interest growing steadily, the iPhone Fold might even surpass the Galaxy Z Fold 8 in terms of demand. 



I find it curious that Apple opted for a book-like shape to enter the market. Those foldables are harder to design, more expensive to make, and might not always result in significant profits. Given that all Apple devices come with a built-in hype, though, the iPhone Fold might just be destined for success.

With Counterpoint Research predicting a massive boost in market share, one thing becomes clear: one brand is enough to influence global demand. And that brand isn't necessarily Samsung.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless