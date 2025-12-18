The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is back at its lowest price for Christmas
Amazon has brought back its epic $400 price cut on one of the best foldable phones.
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Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal. The foldable delight first dropped to its lowest price on Cyber Monday, when it received a smashing $400 discount. This promo quickly expired when the event ended, and we really didn’t think it would come back. We turned out wrong, and we couldn’t be happier!Christmas is just around the corner, and Amazon is celebrating the holiday season by bringing back its hottest
Just for context, the $400 price cut is available on the Moonstone color variant only. You can get both the 256GB and the 512GB storage options, while the 1TB version is currently going for $300 off. The bargain will only last for a limited time, though, so you don’t really have too much time to act.
During our time with it, we measured a peak brightness of up to 2,626 nits, which actually beats not just the 9 Pro Fold but also the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What’s more, it boasts a 6.4-inch OLED cover and an 8-inch OLED main display, delivering lovely visuals. That said, we noticed it tends to pick up reflections, so keep that in mind.
As for performance, this device is no powerhouse. However, it’s very well-optimized thanks to its Tensor G5 chipset, which also delivers all sorts of useful AI features. Curious how it handles benchmark tests? Check out our Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold review for details.
So, if you missed out during Amazon’s brief Cyber Monday sale, this is your next chance to grab the Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its lowest price. Save big with Amazon’s limited-time bargain.
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Just for context, the $400 price cut is available on the Moonstone color variant only. You can get both the 256GB and the 512GB storage options, while the 1TB version is currently going for $300 off. The bargain will only last for a limited time, though, so you don’t really have too much time to act.
This Google Pixel phone boasts a premium design that greatly resembles last year’s foldable. Is that a bad thing, though? We don’t think so — the Pixel 9 Pro Fold already looked superb. It also boasts two remarkably bright displays, and somehow, Google succeeded in making its latest foldable device even brighter.
During our time with it, we measured a peak brightness of up to 2,626 nits, which actually beats not just the 9 Pro Fold but also the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What’s more, it boasts a 6.4-inch OLED cover and an 8-inch OLED main display, delivering lovely visuals. That said, we noticed it tends to pick up reflections, so keep that in mind.
As for performance, this device is no powerhouse. However, it’s very well-optimized thanks to its Tensor G5 chipset, which also delivers all sorts of useful AI features. Curious how it handles benchmark tests? Check out our Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold review for details.
You’re also getting a top-tier camera setup with a 48MP main sensor. To top it all off, Google promises seven years of OS and security upgrades (it ships with Android 16 out of the box).
So, if you missed out during Amazon’s brief Cyber Monday sale, this is your next chance to grab the Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its lowest price. Save big with Amazon’s limited-time bargain.
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