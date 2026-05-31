Grab Samsung Galaxy 5G for free at Total Wireless

Feature-rich Galaxy Watch 7 drops below $189 to prove you don't need the Watch 8

The watch is still worth getting and is an absolute no-brainer at this price!

0
Preslav Mladenov
By
Samsung Deals Wearables Galaxy Watch
Add as a preferred source on Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Galaxy Watch 7.
It packs every feature you'll actually need. | Image by PhoneArena

The Galaxy Watch 8 may be the latest version of Sammy’s regular smartwatch, but deal hunters know that there are bargains to be had if one shifts their eyes to the previous generation.

Just as expected, you can currently treat yourself to a brand-new Galaxy Watch for just south of $189, as long as you’re willing to go for the Galaxy Watch 7. Its 40mm Bluetooth-only version in Green is discounted by 25% on Amazon, saving you $62 from its usual cost of around $250.

Galaxy Watch 7 40mm, Green: Save 25% on Amazon!
$62 off (25%)
Boasting a plethora of features wrapped in a sleek, durable design, the Galaxy Watch 7 ticks every single box. Better yet, Amazon has slashed 25% off the 40mm Green model, dragging it under the $189 mark. This is an unmissable deal, so don't wait around—grab your new Galaxy Watch 7 at a no-brainer price today!
Buy at Amazon
Recommended For You


That’s obviously a deal you don’t want to miss out on, which is why I encourage you to act quickly and snatch a brand-new Galaxy Watch 7 at such a no-brainer price while you still can. After all, this fella still brings a ton of value to the table.

First and foremost, it’s a high-end device with a premium build. While it lacks the stainless steel case of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, its casing is made of aluminum, while its vibrant AMOLED screen is made of Sapphire Crystal, which is one of the toughest materials known to man. In other words, the screen can definitely withstand accidental bangs against doors or tables.

It’s way more than just a pretty face, though, as it runs on Wear OS and is loaded with features from top to bottom. In fact, it comes with all the health-tracking bells and whistles you’d expect to find on a high-end timepiece, including Samsung’s body composition analysis.

That might come in handy for that shredded summer physique most of us are after but only a few of us manage to achieve. Well, with this feature, it should be a tiny bit easier to display a Greek god physique on the beach this summer.

Of course, functionalities like dual-band GPS, NFC, smart notifications, phone calls, and the ability to download third-party apps from the Google Play Store are also part of the package. And with an all-day battery life, you’ll have plenty of juice to utilize its full array of features without the need to make midday top-ups.

So, yeah! I do believe you can’t really go wrong with getting a new Galaxy Watch 7 for just south of $189. If you agree with me, be sure to tap either the deal button at the beginning of the article or the one in the product box and save today!
Dell Laptops flash sale! Limited time offer!
Save $30 on Dell laptops from Back Market. Discount automatically applied at checkout. Offer ends 31 May 2026 at 23:59.
Get at Back Market
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16259 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Google reveals the Pixel devices getting Android 17 this summer
Google reveals the Pixel devices getting Android 17 this summer
T-Mobile users will want to delete T-Life after this scary allegation
T-Mobile users will want to delete T-Life after this scary allegation
Vivo X300 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
Vivo X300 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
I used the most powerful phone in existance, and it’s not a Galaxy S26 Ultra or an iPhone 17 Pro Max
I used the most powerful phone in existance, and it’s not a Galaxy S26 Ultra or an iPhone 17 Pro Max
Apple Wallet's Driver License feature comes to Arcansas, Six more states to follow
Apple Wallet's Driver License feature comes to Arcansas, Six more states to follow
iPhone 18 Pro camera upgrades could come with a hefty price tag
iPhone 18 Pro camera upgrades could come with a hefty price tag
Latest News
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
Galaxy throttling could finally meet its match, a new report reveals
Galaxy throttling could finally meet its match, a new report reveals