Feature-rich Galaxy Watch 7 drops below $189 to prove you don't need the Watch 8
The watch is still worth getting and is an absolute no-brainer at this price!
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It packs every feature you'll actually need. | Image by PhoneArena
The Galaxy Watch 8 may be the latest version of Sammy’s regular smartwatch, but deal hunters know that there are bargains to be had if one shifts their eyes to the previous generation.
Just as expected, you can currently treat yourself to a brand-new Galaxy Watch for just south of $189, as long as you’re willing to go for the Galaxy Watch 7. Its 40mm Bluetooth-only version in Green is discounted by 25% on Amazon, saving you $62 from its usual cost of around $250.
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That’s obviously a deal you don’t want to miss out on, which is why I encourage you to act quickly and snatch a brand-new Galaxy Watch 7 at such a no-brainer price while you still can. After all, this fella still brings a ton of value to the table.
First and foremost, it’s a high-end device with a premium build. While it lacks the stainless steel case of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, its casing is made of aluminum, while its vibrant AMOLED screen is made of Sapphire Crystal, which is one of the toughest materials known to man. In other words, the screen can definitely withstand accidental bangs against doors or tables.
It’s way more than just a pretty face, though, as it runs on Wear OS and is loaded with features from top to bottom. In fact, it comes with all the health-tracking bells and whistles you’d expect to find on a high-end timepiece, including Samsung’s body composition analysis.
That might come in handy for that shredded summer physique most of us are after but only a few of us manage to achieve. Well, with this feature, it should be a tiny bit easier to display a Greek god physique on the beach this summer.
Of course, functionalities like dual-band GPS, NFC, smart notifications, phone calls, and the ability to download third-party apps from the Google Play Store are also part of the package. And with an all-day battery life, you’ll have plenty of juice to utilize its full array of features without the need to make midday top-ups.
So, yeah! I do believe you can’t really go wrong with getting a new Galaxy Watch 7 for just south of $189. If you agree with me, be sure to tap either the deal button at the beginning of the article or the one in the product box and save today!
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