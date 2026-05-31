Feature-rich Galaxy Watch 7 drops below $189 to prove you don't need the Watch 8

Galaxy Watch 7

Galaxy Watch 8

Galaxy Watch 7

That’s obviously a deal you don’t want to miss out on, which is why I encourage you to act quickly and snatch a brand-newat such a no-brainer price while you still can. After all, this fella still brings a ton of value to the table.First and foremost, it’s a high-end device with a premium build. While it lacks the stainless steel case of theClassic, its casing is made of aluminum, while its vibrant AMOLED screen is made of Sapphire Crystal, which is one of the toughest materials known to man. In other words, the screen can definitely withstand accidental bangs against doors or tables.It’s way more than just a pretty face, though, as it runs on Wear OS and is loaded with features from top to bottom. In fact, it comes with all the health-tracking bells and whistles you’d expect to find on a high-end timepiece, including Samsung’s body composition analysis.That might come in handy for that shredded summer physique most of us are after but only a few of us manage to achieve. Well, with this feature, it should be a tiny bit easier to display a Greek god physique on the beach this summer.Of course, functionalities like dual-band GPS, NFC, smart notifications, phone calls, and the ability to download third-party apps from the Google Play Store are also part of the package. And with an all-day battery life, you’ll have plenty of juice to utilize its full array of features without the need to make midday top-ups.So, yeah! I do believe you can’t really go wrong with getting a newfor just south of $189. If you agree with me, be sure to tap either the deal button at the beginning of the article or the one in the product box and save today!