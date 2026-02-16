Oppo may launch a feature Samsung has failed to add to the Galaxy S26 Ultra
Oppo may join Apple and Google’s exclusive club with its upcoming flagship phone.
Oppo Find X9 Pro | Image by PhoneArena
Wireless charging is one of the most conflicting features on modern smartphones. It may sound great to simply leave your phone and get it charged without dealing with cables, but for a long time the experience was far too finicky. That started changing with Apple’s MagSafe, which then served as the base for Qi2, which may finally start seeing wider adoption.
Oppo may introduce Qi2 support with its next flagship
While the Oppo Find X10 series is still months away, we’re starting to hear the first rumors about it. Tipster Smart Pikachu shared (source in Chinese) in a Weibo post that the device may feature magnetic wireless charging. While the precise wording is vague, the device may support Qi2 once it launches in the second half of 2026.
If the rumor turns out to be true, Oppo would be the first Chinese smartphone manufacturer to add magnets to their smartphone. That would allow the Find X10 series devices to work with the magnetic accessories that are part of Apple’s MagSafe and Google’s Pixelsnap ecosystem. It is not clear whether the devices will support the latest Qi2.2 standard, though.
Missed chance by Samsung
Apple and Google are still the only major brands to offer smartphones with built-in magnets. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung was rumored to add native Qi2 support to the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which was among the most exciting upgrades to the upcoming flagship. However, a recent leak of what are likely some of the official cases for the device suggested that there won’t be built-in magnets.
Apple has pioneered magnetic wireless charging with the introduction of MagSafe on the iPhone 12 series, and it’s still one of the very few companies to offer such features. Google just launched its Pixelsnap system with the Pixel 10 series, but no other major brand supports built-in magnetic charging.
Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE are Qi2-Ready. That basically means you can buy a Qi2-Ready case for those devices and utilize the enhanced charging speeds thanks to the magnets inside the case.
The Oppo Find X9 series, including the Find X9 Pro and the upcoming Find X9 Ultra, support wireless charging, but don’t have magnets, nor are Qi2-Ready. That doesn’t stop the Find X9 Pro outperform the wireless charging speeds of the Galaxy S25 by offering 50W wireless charging, compared to Samsung’s meagre 15W.
Could that come to a OnePlus
Oppo is not available in the US, but OnePlus is one of the company’s brands, which is sold stateside. It’s pure speculation, but we’ve seen Find X series features make their way to OnePlus devices before, so it would be great if that happens again. Adding Qi2 to the OnePlus 16 would be a great selling point for a brand that’s been struggling lately.
