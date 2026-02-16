Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

European iPhones may finally lose this key feature

Rumor has it that Apple will make European iPhones feel a lot more like their US counterparts.

Apple iPhone iPhone 18
The SIM tray of an orange iPhone 17 Pro.
An European iPhone 17 Pro with its SIM tray out. | Image by PhoneArena

Apple has been on a quest to eradicate physical SIM cards since the launch of the iPhone 14 in the US. That’s when the company started offering only phones with eSIM stateside, which, by the time the iPhone 17 launched, was the case for about a dozen markets across the globe. It appears that this year the strategy will expand even further.

iPhone 18 in Europe may be eSIM only


Europe may join the US, Mexico, Japan, and the rest of the markets where Apple sells eSIM-only iPhones. A report (translated source) from Greek outlet Techmaniacs claims that the iPhone 18 Max and iPhone 18 Pro Max will sell exclusively with double eSIM support across European markets.

Just like with the iPhone 17 models, that could allow Apple to offer models with larger batteries by utilizing the space freed by the physical SIM slot. The eSIM version of the iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a battery with up to 5,200 mAh capacity. 

Another push for the carriers




Rumors about Apple making the jump to eSIM in Europe have been running for years. Reports about the iPhone 17 claimed that it could be the model to make the switch, but it turned out that only the iPhone Air has ditched physical SIM completely across the globe. That caused some trouble for Apple, as eSIM isn't widely available in China, which hindered the sales of the iPhone Air in that market.

While the battery gain is great news, some iPhone users could face difficulties with eSIM. Despite the technology being available for years, some European carriers still charge extra for issuing an eSIM. Carriers also don’t offer eSIM for prepaid plans, which could be annoying for travelers. That's likely to change if Apple stops offering iPhones with physical SIM slots, though it may take a few years. 

How important is having a physical SIM slot on your phone?
12 Votes


The only other devices without physical SIM slots are the Pixel 10 models sold in the US. Most other modern smartphones, including iPhones sold across the globe, support a combination of eSIM and a physical SIM.

Long time coming


It was inevitable for Apple to expand even further its eSIM-only strategy. I’m a fan of the extra battery, but international travel is about to become a bit pricier. While there are various travel eSIM plans available, nothing beats popping a prepaid local card in your phone and enjoying affordable mobile data.

Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
