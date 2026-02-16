European iPhones may finally lose this key feature
Rumor has it that Apple will make European iPhones feel a lot more like their US counterparts.
0comments
An European iPhone 17 Pro with its SIM tray out. | Image by PhoneArena
Apple has been on a quest to eradicate physical SIM cards since the launch of the iPhone 14 in the US. That’s when the company started offering only phones with eSIM stateside, which, by the time the iPhone 17 launched, was the case for about a dozen markets across the globe. It appears that this year the strategy will expand even further.
iPhone 18 in Europe may be eSIM only
Europe may join the US, Mexico, Japan, and the rest of the markets where Apple sells eSIM-only iPhones. A report (translated source) from Greek outlet Techmaniacs claims that the iPhone 18 Max and iPhone 18 Pro Max will sell exclusively with double eSIM support across European markets.
Just like with the iPhone 17 models, that could allow Apple to offer models with larger batteries by utilizing the space freed by the physical SIM slot. The eSIM version of the iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a battery with up to 5,200 mAh capacity.
Another push for the carriers
The iPhone 14 series was the first to feature eSIM only in the US. | Image by PhoneArena
Recommended For You
While the battery gain is great news, some iPhone users could face difficulties with eSIM. Despite the technology being available for years, some European carriers still charge extra for issuing an eSIM. Carriers also don’t offer eSIM for prepaid plans, which could be annoying for travelers. That's likely to change if Apple stops offering iPhones with physical SIM slots, though it may take a few years.
How important is having a physical SIM slot on your phone?
The only other devices without physical SIM slots are the Pixel 10 models sold in the US. Most other modern smartphones, including iPhones sold across the globe, support a combination of eSIM and a physical SIM.
Long time coming
It was inevitable for Apple to expand even further its eSIM-only strategy. I’m a fan of the extra battery, but international travel is about to become a bit pricier. While there are various travel eSIM plans available, nothing beats popping a prepaid local card in your phone and enjoying affordable mobile data.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: