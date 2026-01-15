OpenAI quietly launches ChatGPT Translate, but you probably don’t want to use it

Would you ever use ChatGPT Translate? Yes, it sounds nice 32% Only if it offers something more than Googel Translate 28% No, I already use ChatGPT for translations 12% No, I use other tools 28% Vote 25 Votes



To compete with Google Translate, OpenAI needs to go beyond proper translation on a website. Google’s tool has a dedicated app with various features, including real-time audio translations and language learning instruments.



I probably won’t ever use it

For now, I don’t see a reason to switch from Google Translate. The idea of a tool that can change my words to match a different tone is not something I like. However, Google Translate is quite bad at translating idioms, which could be an opportunity for OpenAI. On the other hand, I already use chatbots to understand idioms and slang phrases in the languages I’m learning, so I don’t see the value of ChatGPT Translate for now.