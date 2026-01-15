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This OnePlus Watch 3 deal is the best excuse to score one of the market's top smartwatches

With a premium feel and a plethora of features, it's definitely an unmissable choice right now!

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A close-up of the OnePlus Watch 3.
       View now at OnePlus  
For me, smartwatches are more than just devices that display the time, bring phone notifications to my wrist, or track metrics like heart rate and stress. My smartwatch is also a fashion accessory, which is why it’s important for it to boast a sleek design with a premium feel. Of course, I’m also a bargain hunter, so I can’t just buy any high-end smartwatch on the market.

The timepiece I’m looking at should come with a sweet, sweet discount. After all, why pay full price when you can get it for less, right? During my hunt for top smartwatch deals today, I noticed that the official OnePlus store lets you nab the 46mm version of the premium OnePlus Watch 3 for less than usual—and you even score a gift in the process!

OnePlus Watch 3: Save $50 + gifts!

$299 99
$349 99
$50 off (14%)
OnePlus lets you save $50 on the OnePlus Watch 3. Just use promo code "NEWYEAR26" at checkout. You can slash even more with an eligible trade-in. On top of that, you can score up to two watch straps as freebies. Act fast and save with this deal now while you can!
Buy at OnePlus
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While you won’t see an immediate markdown the moment you open the listing, you’ll notice a banner saying you can slash $50 off with the promo code “NEWYEAR26” at checkout. You can also trade in an eligible device to save even more. On top of that, OnePlus tosses in up to two free watch straps as gifts, saving you up to an extra $70.

I’ll admit the watch is still on the pricey side, even with this deal. However, it’s also one of the best smartwatches money can buy, and you shouldn't miss any opportunity to grab one for less.

We have a OnePlus Watch 3 in the office, and I must confess that I really like how it looks and feels. With its stainless steel case, titanium alloy bezel, and rotating digital crown, it delivers a solid, premium feel while looking stylish and remaining highly durable. Meanwhile, its vibrant AMOLED touchscreen boasts a peak brightness of up to 2,200 nits and is made of Sapphire Crystal, which is one of the toughest materials out there.

Beyond its looks, it comes with all the health-tracking features you’d find on a high-end Apple or Galaxy Watch rival, including heart rate, stress, and sleep tracking, as well as temperature sensing. It can even perform a comprehensive wellness scan in just 60 seconds.

That said, it hasn't received FDA clearance for its ECG in the United States yet, so it won’t be able to take ECG readings. But the watch more than compensates for that with its phenomenal battery life of up to five days on a single charge.

I say "phenomenal" because it runs on Wear OS, offering all the goodies you get with this feature-rich operating system while boasting a battery life that the Galaxy Watch 8 and Pixel Watch 4 can only dream of. This is because our friend here uses a "Dual-Engine Architecture": a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chip handles the heavy Wear OS tasks, while a BES2800BP silicon takes care of low-power assignments like monitoring your steps and heart rate.

So, yeah! I truly believe the OnePlus Watch 3 is worth every penny. It ticks all the right boxes. Sleek design with a premium feel? Check. A plethora of health-tracking and lifestyle features? Check. Incredible battery life for a Wear OS smartwatch? Check and check. Therefore, don’t miss out—act fast and save with this deal today!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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