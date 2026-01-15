This OnePlus Watch 3 deal is the best excuse to score one of the market's top smartwatches
With a premium feel and a plethora of features, it's definitely an unmissable choice right now!
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The timepiece I’m looking at should come with a sweet, sweet discount. After all, why pay full price when you can get it for less, right? During my hunt for top smartwatch deals today, I noticed that the official OnePlus store lets you nab the 46mm version of the premium OnePlus Watch 3 for less than usual—and you even score a gift in the process!
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While you won’t see an immediate markdown the moment you open the listing, you’ll notice a banner saying you can slash $50 off with the promo code “NEWYEAR26” at checkout. You can also trade in an eligible device to save even more. On top of that, OnePlus tosses in up to two free watch straps as gifts, saving you up to an extra $70.
I’ll admit the watch is still on the pricey side, even with this deal. However, it’s also one of the best smartwatches money can buy, and you shouldn't miss any opportunity to grab one for less.
We have a OnePlus Watch 3 in the office, and I must confess that I really like how it looks and feels. With its stainless steel case, titanium alloy bezel, and rotating digital crown, it delivers a solid, premium feel while looking stylish and remaining highly durable. Meanwhile, its vibrant AMOLED touchscreen boasts a peak brightness of up to 2,200 nits and is made of Sapphire Crystal, which is one of the toughest materials out there.
Beyond its looks, it comes with all the health-tracking features you’d find on a high-end Apple or Galaxy Watch rival, including heart rate, stress, and sleep tracking, as well as temperature sensing. It can even perform a comprehensive wellness scan in just 60 seconds.
That said, it hasn't received FDA clearance for its ECG in the United States yet, so it won’t be able to take ECG readings. But the watch more than compensates for that with its phenomenal battery life of up to five days on a single charge.
I say "phenomenal" because it runs on Wear OS, offering all the goodies you get with this feature-rich operating system while boasting a battery life that the Galaxy Watch 8 and Pixel Watch 4 can only dream of. This is because our friend here uses a "Dual-Engine Architecture": a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chip handles the heavy Wear OS tasks, while a BES2800BP silicon takes care of low-power assignments like monitoring your steps and heart rate.
So, yeah! I truly believe the OnePlus Watch 3 is worth every penny. It ticks all the right boxes. Sleek design with a premium feel? Check. A plethora of health-tracking and lifestyle features? Check. Incredible battery life for a Wear OS smartwatch? Check and check. Therefore, don’t miss out—act fast and save with this deal today!
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