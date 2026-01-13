OnePlus Pad 3 becomes a flagship temptation thanks to this New Year’s deal
The slate brings exceptional value, so act fast and save while the deal lasts!
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
OnePlus Pad 3 was a steal on Amazon for $120 off. That price cut brought it down below $580, making it a total no-brainer for anyone looking for one of the best tablets on the market.A few weeks ago, the
Sadly, that awesome promo is now a thing of the past, and Amazon has returned the tablet to its usual price. But I’m an experienced deal hunter, and I never give up, which is why I headed over to the official OnePlus store to see whether there was a generous OnePlus Pad 3 deal there. And guess what? You can actually score this capable slate for even less directly from the official store.
You won’t see the discount the moment you open the listing, but you'll see that you can slash $50 off by typing the promo code “NEWYEAR26” at checkout. On top of that, you can trade in an eligible device to save even more, with OnePlus promising up to a $50 extra bonus on top of your trade-in value.
My advice? I’d grab the OnePlus Pad 3 in a heartbeat if I were in the market for a new slate and didn’t want to overspend on the Galaxy Tab S11. Now that OnePlus is throwing in the stylus for free, the only things you're really missing out on are the deep blacks of an AMOLED panel and Samsung’s seven years of software support.
When you factor in the massive 12,140 mAh battery, 80W fast charging, and the fact that you’re paying a fraction of the cost of a high-end Samsung, OnePlus’s update policy—three years of OS updates and five years of security patches—becomes a very reasonable trade-off. If you think the OnePlus Pad 3 is the perfect choice for your needs and it fits your budget, act quickly and save while the deal lasts!
Sadly, that awesome promo is now a thing of the past, and Amazon has returned the tablet to its usual price. But I’m an experienced deal hunter, and I never give up, which is why I headed over to the official OnePlus store to see whether there was a generous OnePlus Pad 3 deal there. And guess what? You can actually score this capable slate for even less directly from the official store.
Recommended For You
You won’t see the discount the moment you open the listing, but you'll see that you can slash $50 off by typing the promo code “NEWYEAR26” at checkout. On top of that, you can trade in an eligible device to save even more, with OnePlus promising up to a $50 extra bonus on top of your trade-in value.
The best part? You can score a gift with your purchase. For the OnePlus Pad 3, you get to choose between the Folio Case or the OnePlus Stylo 2. If you go for the case, you’re looking at an additional $50 in savings, but if you pick the stylus, you’re saving an extra $100. In other words, you can save up to $150 without any trade-ins, and way more if you have an old tablet you’re ready to part with.
My advice? I’d grab the OnePlus Pad 3 in a heartbeat if I were in the market for a new slate and didn’t want to overspend on the Galaxy Tab S11. Now that OnePlus is throwing in the stylus for free, the only things you're really missing out on are the deep blacks of an AMOLED panel and Samsung’s seven years of software support.
That said, you’ll still enjoy exceptional performance thanks to the insanely powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM. And sure, the 13.2-inch screen uses LCD technology, but its 3392 x 2400 resolution and Dolby Vision support mean you’ll still be watching movies and YouTube in stunning picture quality.
When you factor in the massive 12,140 mAh battery, 80W fast charging, and the fact that you’re paying a fraction of the cost of a high-end Samsung, OnePlus’s update policy—three years of OS updates and five years of security patches—becomes a very reasonable trade-off. If you think the OnePlus Pad 3 is the perfect choice for your needs and it fits your budget, act quickly and save while the deal lasts!
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: