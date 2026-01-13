OnePlus Pad 3 becomes a flagship temptation thanks to this New Year’s deal

Gift OnePlus Pad 3: Save $50 + freebie worth up to $100 $649 99 $699 99 $50 off (7%) Use promo code “NEWYEAR26” at checkout to save $50 on the OnePlus Pad 3. Trade in an eligible device to save more and score up to $50 as an extra bonus. You can also get a free OnePlus Pad 3 Folio Case (worth $49.99) or OnePlus Stylo 2 (worth $99.99). Don't miss out! Buy at OnePlus

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You won’t see the discount the moment you open the listing, but you'll see that you can slash $50 off by typing the promo code “NEWYEAR26” at checkout. On top of that, you can trade in an eligible device to save even more, with OnePlus promising up to a $50 extra bonus on top of your trade-in value.The best part? You can score a gift with your purchase. For the OnePlus Pad 3, you get to choose between the Folio Case or the OnePlus Stylo 2. If you go for the case, you’re looking at an additional $50 in savings, but if you pick the stylus, you’re saving an extra $100. In other words, you can save up to $150 without any trade-ins, and way more if you have an old tablet you’re ready to part with.My advice? I’d grab the OnePlus Pad 3 in a heartbeat if I were in the market for a new slate and didn’t want to overspend on the Galaxy Tab S11. Now that OnePlus is throwing in the stylus for free, the only things you're really missing out on are the deep blacks of an AMOLED panel and Samsung’s seven years of software support.That said, you’ll still enjoy exceptional performance thanks to the insanely powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM. And sure, the 13.2-inch screen uses LCD technology, but its 3392 x 2400 resolution and Dolby Vision support mean you’ll still be watching movies and YouTube in stunning picture quality.When you factor in the massive 12,140 mAh battery, 80W fast charging, and the fact that you’re paying a fraction of the cost of a high-end Samsung, OnePlus’s update policy—three years of OS updates and five years of security patches—becomes a very reasonable trade-off. If you think the OnePlus Pad 3 is the perfect choice for your needs and it fits your budget, act quickly and save while the deal lasts!