Wait, is OnePlus working on an even crazier 'Turbo' phone with an 8,000mAh battery?!

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor;

6.7-inch OLED screen with 1.5K resolution and 165Hz refresh rate technology;

8,000mAh battery;

100W charging support;

50MP primary rear-facing camera;

8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens;

Glacier Cooling System;

Stereo speakers;

NFC;

In-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.



Before we even start to discuss any of these numbers, it's important to point out that they're in no way etched in stone right now. Some of the details listed above may well prove inaccurate or incomplete, but if the OnePlus Turbo does end up packing a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5) SoC, that would put it in the same raw power class as the OnePlus 15 rather than the Ace 6.









The OnePlus Ace 6 , remember, uses the same previous-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset as the OnePlus 13 , which is why the entire world expects that particular device to be released internationally under the OnePlus 15R name.

What new OnePlus phone sounds more exciting to you?





OnePlus 15 The Turbo, meanwhile, could go on sale in markets like China and India as the OnePlus Ace 6 Turbo, essentially following in the footsteps of last year's Ace 5 Pro. That thing only came with a 6,100mAh battery, mind you, so this bad boy's 8,000mAh ticker would represent a monumental upgrade, as well as a pretty significant advantage over the 7,300mAh and 7,800mAh cell capacities of the newly unveiledand Ace 6 respectively.

Are gaming phones still a thing?





That's right, the OnePlus Turbo (or Ace 6 Turbo) is expected to stand out from the "normal" Ace 6 and OnePlus 15 with a special focus on hardcore gaming.









How excited should you be for the OnePlus Turbo?





If you don't live in India or China, the answer is unfortunately "not that excited." I highly doubt this will mark the beginning of a beautiful new global product lineup, and at least for the time being, I have no reason to expect the OnePlus 15 family to include more than two members in the US or Europe.









Still, it's certainly impressive to see OnePlus push the battery capacity bar higher and higher while Samsung continues to struggle to break the 5,000mAh barrier for its best phones





OnePlus 15 and Ace 6's cell capacity figures, and I'm honestly not sure my heart can take what the "Turbo" is expected to bring to the table soon. Can you believe that we're seriously expecting 2026's Galaxy S26 Ultra to retain the battery size of the 2020-released Galaxy S20 Ultra while OnePlus is likely to add no less than 3,000mAh to that outdated number by the end of 2025? I'm still in shock over theand Ace 6's cell capacity figures, and I'm honestly not sure my heart can take what the "Turbo" is expected to bring to the table soon.

