Wait, is OnePlus working on an even crazier 'Turbo' phone with an 8,000mAh battery?!

Hot on the heels of the recently unveiled OnePlus 15 and Ace 6, the Chinese brand that "never settles" could soon release a high-end gaming handset with a bonkers cell capacity.

1comment
Android OnePlus
Official OnePlus 15 image
If you thought OnePlus was done announcing battery heavyweights with impressively thin bodies and remarkably low prices (in China) for the fall, a rumor from a couple of days ago that initially escaped my radar suggests that might not be the case.

Instead, the company is likely to have at least one more ace (pun certainly intended) left up its sleeve, and although it's not entirely clear when this will be showcased, I'm more than willing to wait however long it takes for the 8,000mAh cell-packing "Turbo" to see daylight.

What an epic spec sheet!


  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor;
  • 6.7-inch OLED screen with 1.5K resolution and 165Hz refresh rate technology;
  • 8,000mAh battery;
  • 100W charging support;
  • 50MP primary rear-facing camera;
  • 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens;
  • Glacier Cooling System;
  • Stereo speakers;
  • NFC;
  • In-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Before we even start to discuss any of these numbers, it's important to point out that they're in no way etched in stone right now. Some of the details listed above may well prove inaccurate or incomplete, but if the OnePlus Turbo does end up packing a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5) SoC, that would put it in the same raw power class as the OnePlus 15 rather than the Ace 6.


The OnePlus Ace 6, remember, uses the same previous-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset as the OnePlus 13, which is why the entire world expects that particular device to be released internationally under the OnePlus 15R name.

What new OnePlus phone sounds more exciting to you?

Vote View Result

The Turbo, meanwhile, could go on sale in markets like China and India as the OnePlus Ace 6 Turbo, essentially following in the footsteps of last year's Ace 5 Pro. That thing only came with a 6,100mAh battery, mind you, so this bad boy's 8,000mAh ticker would represent a monumental upgrade, as well as a pretty significant advantage over the 7,300mAh and 7,800mAh cell capacities of the newly unveiled OnePlus 15 and Ace 6 respectively.

Are gaming phones still a thing?


That's right, the OnePlus Turbo (or Ace 6 Turbo) is expected to stand out from the "normal" Ace 6 and OnePlus 15 with a special focus on hardcore gaming.

 

But aside from a proprietary cooling system of sorts, it's not really clear how OnePlus intends to make this device friendlier for mobile gamers. Besides, while products like the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro and Nubia Red Magic 9S Pro do exist, many of the best gaming phones available today are simply mainstream multipurpose Android flagships, which come with the fastest processors and smoothest screens around.

How excited should you be for the OnePlus Turbo?


If you don't live in India or China, the answer is unfortunately "not that excited." I highly doubt this will mark the beginning of a beautiful new global product lineup, and at least for the time being, I have no reason to expect the OnePlus 15 family to include more than two members in the US or Europe.


Still, it's certainly impressive to see OnePlus push the battery capacity bar higher and higher while Samsung continues to struggle to break the 5,000mAh barrier for its best phones.

Can you believe that we're seriously expecting 2026's Galaxy S26 Ultra to retain the battery size of the 2020-released Galaxy S20 Ultra while OnePlus is likely to add no less than 3,000mAh to that outdated number by the end of 2025? I'm still in shock over the OnePlus 15 and Ace 6's cell capacity figures, and I'm honestly not sure my heart can take what the "Turbo" is expected to bring to the table soon.

COMMENTS (1)

