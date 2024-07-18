Nubia’s powerful Red Magic 9S Pro flagship hits shelves later this month
Nubia announced earlier this month that the global version of its powerful gaming smartphone, the Red Magic 9S Pro, will be formally introduced on July 16. Although this was supposed to be the “launch date” of the Red Magic 9S Pro, customers can’t actually purchase one yet.
The Chinese company revealed this week that the Red Magic 9S Pro will be available for purchase globally beginning July 31. However, those interested can get advantage of Nubia’s Red Magic 9S Pro early bird offer, which is available until July 30.
The Red Magic 9S Pro comes in four different colors: Cyclone, Frost, Sleet, and Snowfall. The Frost and Sleet models pack 12/256GB, while the Cyclone and Snowfall versions feature 16/512GB.
Three out of the four colors versions will be available for pre-order beginning July 23: Cyclone, Sleet and Snowfall. The Frost models will not hit the shelves until mid-September, Nubia says.
The Red Magic 9S Pro was initially introduced in China along with the slightly different Red Magic 9S Pro+. However, the latter is probably going to remain exclusively available in China since Nubia hasn’t made any mentions of the phone when it launched the Red Magic 9S Pro globally.
Keep in mind that even though Nubia says that the Red Magic 9S Pro will be launched globally, it doesn’t mean that the phone will actually be available in all countries. The Red Magic 9S Pro will only be available in those regions where Nubia typically sells its products through official channels.
The offer involves placing a deposit of €1 / $1 for a promo code worth €30 / $30, which can be used for any purchase on Nubia’s Red Magic official website. The Red Magic 9S Pro’s open sale kicks off on July 31 just about everywhere in the world where Nubia sells its products.
Red Magic 9S Pro | Credits: Nubia
As far as the prices go, the 12/256GB models will be available for pre-order for $650 / €650 / £580, while the 16/512GB variants are priced to sell for $800 / €800 / £710.
