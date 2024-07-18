Buy Google Pixel 7a with a 40% Prime Day discount!
Hours left until Amazon Prime Day is over. Grab some excellent deals on tech while they last!
Prime Day Alert!
Hours left until Amazon Prime Day is over. Grab some excellent deals on tech while they last!
Jul 18, Thu, 2:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Nubia’s powerful Red Magic 9S Pro flagship hits shelves later this month

By
0comments
Nubia’s powerful Red Magic 9S Pro flagship hits shelves later this month
Nubia announced earlier this month that the global version of its powerful gaming smartphone, the Red Magic 9S Pro, will be formally introduced on July 16. Although this was supposed to be the “launch date” of the Red Magic 9S Pro, customers can’t actually purchase one yet.

The Chinese company revealed this week that the Red Magic 9S Pro will be available for purchase globally beginning July 31. However, those interested can get advantage of Nubia’s Red Magic 9S Pro early bird offer, which is available until July 30.

The offer involves placing a deposit of €1 / $1 for a promo code worth €30 / $30, which can be used for any purchase on Nubia’s Red Magic official website. The Red Magic 9S Pro’s open sale kicks off on July 31 just about everywhere in the world where Nubia sells its products.

The Red Magic 9S Pro comes in four different colors: Cyclone, Frost, Sleet, and Snowfall. The Frost and Sleet models pack 12/256GB, while the Cyclone and Snowfall versions feature 16/512GB.

Red Magic 9S Pro | Credits: Nubia

Three out of the four colors versions will be available for pre-order beginning July 23: Cyclone, Sleet and Snowfall. The Frost models will not hit the shelves until mid-September, Nubia says.

As far as the prices go, the 12/256GB models will be available for pre-order for $650 / €650 / £580, while the 16/512GB variants are priced to sell for $800 / €800 / £710.

The Red Magic 9S Pro was initially introduced in China along with the slightly different Red Magic 9S Pro+. However, the latter is probably going to remain exclusively available in China since Nubia hasn’t made any mentions of the phone when it launched the Red Magic 9S Pro globally.

Keep in mind that even though Nubia says that the Red Magic 9S Pro will be launched globally, it doesn’t mean that the phone will actually be available in all countries. The Red Magic 9S Pro will only be available in those regions where Nubia typically sells its products through official channels.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile loses out to Verizon but demolishes competitors in customer loyalty survey
T-Mobile loses out to Verizon but demolishes competitors in customer loyalty survey
AT&T and T-Mobile customers can band together to hate on the same man as hacker identity is revealed
AT&T and T-Mobile customers can band together to hate on the same man as hacker identity is revealed

Latest News

Microsoft launches mobile version of its Designer app powered by AI
Microsoft launches mobile version of its Designer app powered by AI
Apple reportedly used videos without permission from late night hosts and others to train AI (Apple replies)
Apple reportedly used videos without permission from late night hosts and others to train AI (Apple replies)
Huawei is no longer keeping quiet about the Kirin chips powering its high-end phones
Huawei is no longer keeping quiet about the Kirin chips powering its high-end phones
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Three new weather widgets full of data could be coming to Android
Three new weather widgets full of data could be coming to Android
Android Auto working on integrating car radio controls in a future update
Android Auto working on integrating car radio controls in a future update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless