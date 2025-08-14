Members-only articles read this month:/
OnePlus is progressing in reverse, but that could be a huge win for iPhone users
I have my rose-colored glasses on: here's why you can be optimistic, too.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
I have nothing against OnePlus – in fact, I'm really curious about the OnePlus 15 that's expected to land around October of this year. But my eyebrows almost tickled the upstairs neighbor's cat when I learned about the latest OnePlus rumor:
Lucky us, that's not it.
Instead, the aforementioned report states that OnePlus is probably going to force display panels on its future phones to support a 165Hz refresh rate.
Finally, a 165Hz refresh rate feels to me like a marketing stunt rather than a meaningful improvement. I might be wrong, but I think this is a case of "Look Ma, no hands!" rather than "Let me help you with those groceries, Mother".
Is that a lot? Or not?
Let's start with the (potential) negative
The OnePlus 13 for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
Battery life is another concern. Pushing a higher refresh rate consumes more power, and if OnePlus doesn't optimize the hardware-software interaction, users could see faster battery drain. A feature that looks good on paper can quickly become a hassle when it forces you to charge mid-day.
Now, let's move on to the (potential) positive
The iPhone 16e is stuck on 60Hz, as are the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. | Image by PhoneArena
Do we really need a 165Hz refresh rate on a phone?
The gaming-focused Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro offers a 185Hz refresh rate. | Image by PhoneArena
What we, everyday users, need is bigger, better batteries and camera sensors, bright lenses, AI agents that do not break down when given the simplest of tasks (that's another Apple hint right there: yes, their lagging-behind-the-rest Siri assistant is to blame here), sturdy chassis… We need practical stuff, because 120Hz is good enough – in fact, it's buttery smooth.
Let's call it a day and not dig deeper in that direction, shall we, OnePlus?
I do, however, acknowledge that a 165Hz refresh rate display deserves its place – but on a dedicated gaming phone. That's how you sell more gaming phones, people: by incorporating exclusive features.
A 165Hz refresh rate not only pushes the boundaries of what's available in smartphones, but in games (optimized for high refresh rates), the difference can be noticeable: smoother motion, reduced blur, and quicker response times. That makes the gameplay more precise and enjoyable. That equals fun.
