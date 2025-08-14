$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
OnePlus is progressing in reverse, but that could be a huge win for iPhone users

I have my rose-colored glasses on: here's why you can be optimistic, too.

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
A man holding the OnePlus 13.
I have nothing against OnePlus – in fact, I'm really curious about the OnePlus 15 that's expected to land around October of this year. But my eyebrows almost tickled the upstairs neighbor's cat when I learned about the latest OnePlus rumor:


What's that, another wave of curved screens? That would be appalling, given that the industry has largely moved away from those – making my colleague Peter, among others, really happy.

Lucky us, that's not it.

Instead, the aforementioned report states that OnePlus is probably going to force display panels on its future phones to support a 165Hz refresh rate.

Is that a lot? Or not?


Many know that a phone's refresh rate is how often the screen refreshes each second. The higher it is, the smoother swiping, scrolling, and gaming feel – lower refresh rate feels like trying to watch online videos on your old dial-up modem, compared to buttery-smooth YouTube on fiber.

So, 165Hz would be great, right? End of story.

Not so fast.

Let's start with the (potential) negative



First, the real-world benefits of a 165Hz refresh rate over the (now-almost-standard-if-it-wasn't-for-Apple) 120Hz one are minimal. Most users scrolling through social media, texting, or watching videos won't notice any meaningful difference between the two. The extra 45Hz is more about headline numbers than day-to-day usability.

Even enthusiasts who think they'll feel the smoothness might find that it's barely perceptible outside of very specific gaming scenarios – you may be one of the few, but I'm perfectly fine with 120Hz.

Second, software limitations in OxygenOS could further limit the impact. Some have reported that OnePlus' operating system has struggled with adaptive refresh rate management, which means the system doesn't always optimize the display properly. In some cases, the phone might default to a lower refresh rate when it should ramp up, wasting the potential of the 165Hz panel.

Battery life is another concern. Pushing a higher refresh rate consumes more power, and if OnePlus doesn't optimize the hardware-software interaction, users could see faster battery drain. A feature that looks good on paper can quickly become a hassle when it forces you to charge mid-day.

Finally, a 165Hz refresh rate feels to me like a marketing stunt rather than a meaningful improvement. I might be wrong, but I think this is a case of "Look Ma, no hands!" rather than "Let me help you with those groceries, Mother".

Now, let's move on to the (potential) positive



OnePlus pushing refresh rates up to 165Hz on its upcoming flagship could have interesting ripple effects across the smartphone market, even if mid-range OnePlus devices offer 120Hz. In practical terms, most Android users already enjoy smooth scrolling and gaming on 120Hz panels, so the immediate benefits for them might be limited.

The real impact, I hope, would be felt by iPhone users. Apple continues to limit its vanilla flagships, like the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, to just 60Hz. If OnePlus raises the bar, it might create pressure for Apple to gradually catch up, especially in the budget-friendly segment.

For instance, the iPhone 17e (the iPhone 16e potential successor) could potentially see a refresh rate jump to around 90Hz if Apple feels the need to stay somewhat competitive. The iPhone 17 could offer 120Hz, but until it's official, I'm not betting any money on it.

Do we really need a 165Hz refresh rate on a phone?



There's a particular group of mobile users that will surely take smiling pictures of themselves if something bad happens to me when I say that 2026 flagships – yes, even flagships – do not need a 165Hz refresh rate. That group is consisted of gamers – they're after the highest possible refresh rate screens out there.

What we, everyday users, need is bigger, better batteries and camera sensors, bright lenses, AI agents that do not break down when given the simplest of tasks (that's another Apple hint right there: yes, their lagging-behind-the-rest Siri assistant is to blame here), sturdy chassis… We need practical stuff, because 120Hz is good enough – in fact, it's buttery smooth.

Let's call it a day and not dig deeper in that direction, shall we, OnePlus?

I do, however, acknowledge that a 165Hz refresh rate display deserves its place – but on a dedicated gaming phone. That's how you sell more gaming phones, people: by incorporating exclusive features.

A 165Hz refresh rate not only pushes the boundaries of what's available in smartphones, but in games (optimized for high refresh rates), the difference can be noticeable: smoother motion, reduced blur, and quicker response times. That makes the gameplay more precise and enjoyable. That equals fun.

Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices.
