The OnePlus 9 trio and the company's first smartwatch will allegedly be unveiled around mid-March
Back in October 2020, it was reported that the OnePlus 9 series would be launched around mid-March and 91Mobiles has now corroborated that rumor.
The Chinese company usually announces its numbered handsets in May, but it broke the tradition last year by unveiling the OnePlus 8 series on April 14. The earlier than usual launch date will allow the manufacturer to better compete with rivals like Samsung and Xiaomi.
The OnePlus 9 family reportedly consists of three phones: OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and a budget model (OnePlus 9E/9 Lite/9R).
Additionally, the company may also announce its debut smartwatch during the OnePlus 9 series launch event.
OnePlus 9 series rumored specs
The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will probably be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset which will be mated with up to 12GB of RAM and at least 128GB of storage. Both phones are expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.
The Pro variant will reportedly feature a 6.7-inches adaptive LTPO OLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Rumors also point to a Hasselblad-branded camera array with a 48MP primary module, a 64MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP 3x telephoto unit. Other rumored specs include support for 45W fast wireless charging, and an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.
The standard model will supposedly have a 6.5-inches 120Hz screen and a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide unit, and a 2MP module.
The OnePlus 9R will allegedly sport a 6.5-inch 90Hz panel and the Snapdragon 690 SoC. It will apparently offer a 64MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide unit, and a 5,000mAh cell with 30W fast charging.
The OnePlus watch, which we know for a fact is in the pipeline, could take some cues from sister company Oppo's Watch RX and it may run Google's Wear OS.
Today's report also says that OnePlus will start teasing the OnePlus 9 series launch in the coming days.
