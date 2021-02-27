Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Android Wearables OnePlus

The OnePlus 9 trio and the company's first smartwatch will allegedly be unveiled around mid-March

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Feb 27, 2021, 5:52 PM
The OnePlus 9 trio and the company's first smartwatch will allegedly be unveiled around mid-March
Back in October 2020, it was reported that the OnePlus 9 series would be launched around mid-March and 91Mobiles has now corroborated that rumor.

The Chinese company usually announces its numbered handsets in May, but it broke the tradition last year by unveiling the OnePlus 8 series on April 14. The earlier than usual launch date will allow the manufacturer to better compete with rivals like Samsung and Xiaomi. 

The OnePlus 9 family reportedly consists of three phones: OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and a budget model (OnePlus 9E/9 Lite/9R).

Additionally, the company may also announce its debut smartwatch during the OnePlus 9 series launch event. 

OnePlus 9 series rumored specs


The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will probably be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset which will be mated with up to 12GB of RAM and at least 128GB of storage. Both phones are expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

The Pro variant will reportedly feature a 6.7-inches adaptive LTPO OLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Rumors also point to a Hasselblad-branded camera array with a 48MP primary module, a 64MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP 3x telephoto unit. Other rumored specs include support for 45W fast wireless charging, and an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

The standard model will supposedly have a 6.5-inches 120Hz screen and a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide unit, and a 2MP module. 

The OnePlus 9R will allegedly sport a 6.5-inch 90Hz panel and the Snapdragon 690 SoC. It will apparently offer a 64MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide unit, and a 5,000mAh cell with 30W fast charging.

The OnePlus watch, which we know for a fact is in the pipeline, could take some cues from sister company Oppo's Watch RX and it may run Google's Wear OS.

Today's report also says that OnePlus will start teasing the OnePlus 9 series launch in the coming days.

Related phones

9
OnePlus 9 View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11
9 Pro
OnePlus 9 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
  • Camera (Quad camera) front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Xiaomi, not Apple or Samsung, ate up Huawei's European market share last year
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra: Portrait camera comparison
Popular stories
New 50MP Samsung camera sensor with Dual Pixel Pro brings one autofocus to rule them all
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5a leaks in full with dual-camera setup, very familiar design

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G iPhone 13 Pro renders reveal something that many iPhone users have prayed for
Popular stories
The aging Samsung Galaxy Watch scores a huge new update packed with Watch 3 features
Popular stories
Possible 5G alliance between Amazon and Dish could prove a 'nightmare' for existing US carriers
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra: Portrait camera comparison
Popular stories
Yet another killer Apple AirPods Pro deal is available today only
Popular stories
Apple iPhone users need to install iOS 14.5 as soon as it's released; here's why

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless