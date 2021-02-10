The 5G OnePlus 9 & 9 Pro will ship with chargers, same battery capacity
Leaked hands-on photo of the OnePlus 9 Pro
The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are shaping up well ahead of their upcoming announcement. We’ve seen hands-on images of both devices, a series of leaks that detailed new features, and now information about the batteries has surfaced.
The OnePlus 9 & 9 Pro both have 4,500mAh batteries
Tipster Max Jambor has revealed in a not-so-cryptic Tweet that both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will feature 4,500mAh batteries, therefore matching the capacity of the OnePlus 8T.
The news might come as a disappointment to those of you hoping for a higher number, but OnePlus has a strong track record in the battery department. Plus, the use of more efficient software and hardware this year should help elongate battery life.
As previously revealed, the OnePlus 9 Pro is going to support 45W wireless charging. It’s unclear if the vanilla OnePlus 9 will too, but both models should offer 65W wired charging support.
And, unlike Samsung and Apple, OnePlus is keeping the all-important power adapter around for another generation, which means the wired fast charger will be included inside the box as standard.
Both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are expected to go official in March alongside a cheaper model dubbed OnePlus 9E. We don’t know much about this device yet, but it should use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870.
Both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are expected to go official in March alongside a cheaper model dubbed OnePlus 9E. We don’t know much about this device yet, but it should use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870.