The 5G OnePlus 9 & 9 Pro will ship with chargers, same battery capacity

Leaked hands-on photo of the OnePlus 9 Pro





The OnePlus 9 & 9 Pro both have 4,500mAh batteries









Both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are expected to go official in March alongside a cheaper model dubbed OnePlus 9E. We don’t know much about this device yet, but it should use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870. And, unlike Samsung and Apple, OnePlus is keeping the all-important power adapter around for another generation, which means the wired fast charger will be included inside the box as standard.Both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are expected to go official in March alongside a cheaper model dubbed OnePlus 9E. We don’t know much about this device yet, but it should use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870. As previously revealed, the OnePlus 9 Pro is going to support 45W wireless charging . It’s unclear if the vanilla OnePlus 9 will too, but both models should offer 65W wired charging support.

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are shaping up well ahead of their upcoming announcement. We’ve seen hands-on images of both devices, a series of leaks that detailed new features , and now information about the batteries has surfaced.Tipster Max Jambor has revealed in a not-so-cryptic Tweet that both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will feature 4,500mAh batteries, therefore matching the capacity of the OnePlus 8T The news might come as a disappointment to those of you hoping for a higher number, but OnePlus has a strong track record in the battery department. Plus, the use of more efficient software and hardware this year should help elongate battery life.