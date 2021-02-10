Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Android OnePlus 5G

The 5G OnePlus 9 & 9 Pro will ship with chargers, same battery capacity

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 10, 2021, 4:53 AM
The 5G OnePlus 9 &amp; 9 Pro will ship with chargers, same battery capacity
Leaked hands-on photo of the OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are shaping up well ahead of their upcoming announcement. We’ve seen hands-on images of both devices, a series of leaks that detailed new features, and now information about the batteries has surfaced.

The OnePlus 9 & 9 Pro both have 4,500mAh batteries


Tipster Max Jambor has revealed in a not-so-cryptic Tweet that both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will feature 4,500mAh batteries, therefore matching the capacity of the OnePlus 8T.

The news might come as a disappointment to those of you hoping for a higher number, but OnePlus has a strong track record in the battery department. Plus, the use of more efficient software and hardware this year should help elongate battery life.

As previously revealed, the OnePlus 9 Pro is going to support 45W wireless charging. It’s unclear if the vanilla OnePlus 9 will too, but both models should offer 65W wired charging support.

And, unlike Samsung and Apple, OnePlus is keeping the all-important power adapter around for another generation, which means the wired fast charger will be included inside the box as standard.

Both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are expected to go official in March alongside a cheaper model dubbed OnePlus 9E. We don’t know much about this device yet, but it should use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870.

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G beats S20 & S10 to set new UK pre-order record
Popular stories
Leak gives us our first look at Android 12 mockup designed by Google
Popular stories
The first Samsung Galaxy S21 5G series deals with no strings attached are here
Popular stories
Major OnePlus 9 Pro 5G hands-on leak reveals Hasselblad camera partnership

Popular stories

Popular stories
Check out the T-Mobile 5G commercial that was banned from the Super Bowl
Popular stories
Apple will reportedly stop 5G iPhone 12 mini production next quarter
Popular stories
Detailed new report reveals Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's strongest 5G markets
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods go down to their lowest price in quite some time
Popular stories
Samsung is now bringing Android 11 to one of the world's best-selling 2020 handsets
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro haven't been this cheap since Cyber Monday 2020

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless