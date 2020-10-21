Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

OnePlus

OnePlus 9 leak: the smartphone could be announced in March 2021

Iskra Petrova
Iskra Petrova
Oct 21, 2020, 1:45 AM

The OnePlus 8T is still hot out of the oven, but rumors and leaks are starting to pile up for OnePlus’ next flagship phone, the OnePlus 9. Android Central reports that the company planning to release the OnePlus 9 earlier than expected, reportedly at some point in March 2021.

We expected that OnePlus might release the OnePlus 9 around April, but now it seems the company is gearing up for an earlier launch. And OnePlus is not the only one. Some rumors state that Samsung is also looking at making an early release of the upcoming Galaxy S21 series.

The early launch of the OnePlus 9 will give OnePlus the opportunity to better match other flagship vendors like Samsung, Xiaomi, and other Android-device makers that tend to release phones around that time. We don’t have an OnePlus 9 official release date yet, though, so it remains to be seen.

As far as specs and additional information about the OnePlus 9 is concerned, rumors are still scarce at the moment. For now, we know that the OnePlus 9 seems to be under development and its codename is “Lemonade”. It is also reasonable to expect the flagship to be powered by the yet-unannounced Snapdragon 875, which we expect to launch this December.

