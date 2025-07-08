Galaxy Z Fold 7 S Pen rumor will make you want to skip it despite all improvements
Samsung's marketing materials and Galaxy Z Fold 7 cases indicate the device will not feature stylus support.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 had been shaping up to be the best foldable phone of 2025 until today.
It was reported that the phone would fix pretty much all the grievances that customers had with its predecessors, including thickness, heft, camera, and screen size. A new rumor suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may not support the S Pen.
That has turned out to be true. Prolific leaker Roland Quandt revealed yesterday that he couldn't find any Galaxy Z Fold 7 cover with a slot for the S Pen. Samsung's foldable phones don't come with a silo, unlike the S series Ultra models. That's why it was strange that no Galaxy Z Fold 7 S Pen case existed.
Quandt notes that Samsung's marketing images for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which he has shared online, also don't mention the S Pen. This indicates that the company has dropped support for the digital pen.
Quandt also seems to corroborate rumors about a price hike for the Fold 7. He says that the 12/256GB model will cost €2,099 (~$2,459.49), up from €2,002 (~$2,345.83).
Samsung stripped the Galaxy S25 Ultra's S Pen of Bluetooth capabilities earlier this year, angering fans who wanted more than just a simple stylus. While Samsung may not have intentionally removed S Pen support from the Z Fold 7, it still looks like the company no longer prioritizes this accessory. Samsung had previously said that most users didn't use Bluetooth-powered S Pen features, and it now looks like engagement is low overall for the S Pen.
It was reported that the phone would fix pretty much all the grievances that customers had with its predecessors, including thickness, heft, camera, and screen size. A new rumor suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may not support the S Pen.
Stylus support was one of the few things that made Samsung's foldable phones stand out. From the start of the rumor cycle, we have been seeing worrying reports about the Galaxy Z Fold 7's S Pen. Initial reports said that Samsung was contemplating removing the digitizer layer to make the phone thin. A recent report said that Samsung had run into production issues with the S Pen and implied that the Fold 7 may not support the accessory.
That has turned out to be true. Prolific leaker Roland Quandt revealed yesterday that he couldn't find any Galaxy Z Fold 7 cover with a slot for the S Pen. Samsung's foldable phones don't come with a silo, unlike the S series Ultra models. That's why it was strange that no Galaxy Z Fold 7 S Pen case existed.
The Fold 7 will likely not support the S Pen. | Image Credit - Roland Quandt
Quandt notes that Samsung's marketing images for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which he has shared online, also don't mention the S Pen. This indicates that the company has dropped support for the digital pen.
Galaxy Z Fold 7's alleged specs. | Image Credit Roland Quandt
While this may be a dealbreaker for power users, others might be willing to overlook it. After all, as the leaked images appear to confirm, the Fold 7 will be bigger, thinner, and lighter than the Fold 6. It will feature a 200MP main camera and will be powered by the custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. The under-display camera will be replaced with a 10MP camera.
Galaxy Z Fold 7's alleged specs. | Image Credit Roland Quandt
Quandt also seems to corroborate rumors about a price hike for the Fold 7. He says that the 12/256GB model will cost €2,099 (~$2,459.49), up from €2,002 (~$2,345.83).
It looks like the Fold 7 will cost more than the Fold 6.
Samsung stripped the Galaxy S25 Ultra's S Pen of Bluetooth capabilities earlier this year, angering fans who wanted more than just a simple stylus. While Samsung may not have intentionally removed S Pen support from the Z Fold 7, it still looks like the company no longer prioritizes this accessory. Samsung had previously said that most users didn't use Bluetooth-powered S Pen features, and it now looks like engagement is low overall for the S Pen.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: