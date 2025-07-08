Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Galaxy Z Fold 7 S Pen rumor will make you want to skip it despite all improvements

Samsung's marketing materials and Galaxy Z Fold 7 cases indicate the device will not feature stylus support.

Samsung Android Galaxy Z Series
Galaxy Z Fold 7 S Pen
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 had been shaping up to be the best foldable phone of 2025 until today.

It was reported that the phone would fix pretty much all the grievances that customers had with its predecessors, including thickness, heft, camera, and screen size. A new rumor suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may not support the S Pen.

Stylus support was one of the few things that made Samsung's foldable phones stand out. From the start of the rumor cycle, we have been seeing worrying reports about the Galaxy Z Fold 7's S Pen. Initial reports said that Samsung was contemplating removing the digitizer layer to make the phone thin. A recent report said that Samsung had run into production issues with the S Pen and implied that the Fold 7 may not support the accessory.

Is the removal of S Pen support a dealbreaker for you?

Vote View Result


That has turned out to be true. Prolific leaker Roland Quandt revealed yesterday that he couldn't find any Galaxy Z Fold 7 cover with a slot for the S Pen. Samsung's foldable phones don't come with a silo, unlike the S series Ultra models. That's why it was strange that no Galaxy Z Fold 7 S Pen case existed.

 

Quandt notes that Samsung's marketing images for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which he has shared online, also don't mention the S Pen. This indicates that the company has dropped support for the digital pen.



While this may be a dealbreaker for power users, others might be willing to overlook it. After all, as the leaked images appear to confirm, the Fold 7 will be bigger, thinner, and lighter than the Fold 6. It will feature a 200MP main camera and will be powered by the custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. The under-display camera will be replaced with a 10MP camera.


Quandt also seems to corroborate rumors about a price hike for the Fold 7. He says that the 12/256GB model will cost €2,099 (~$2,459.49), up from €2,002 (~$2,345.83).



Samsung stripped the Galaxy S25 Ultra's S Pen of Bluetooth capabilities earlier this year, angering fans who wanted more than just a simple stylus. While Samsung may not have intentionally removed S Pen support from the Z Fold 7, it still looks like the company no longer prioritizes this accessory. Samsung had previously said that most users didn't use Bluetooth-powered S Pen features, and it now looks like engagement is low overall for the S Pen.

Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
