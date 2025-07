Galaxy Z Fold 7 S Pen rumor will make you want to skip it despite all improvements

Galaxy Z Fold 7

That has turned out to be true. Prolific leaker Roland Quandt revealed yesterday that he couldn't find any Galaxy Z Fold 7 cover with a slot for the S Pen. Samsung's foldable phones don't come with a silo, unlike the S series Ultra models. That's why it was strange that no Galaxy Z Fold 7 S Pen case existed.

Quandt Galaxy Z Fold 7 , which he has shared online, also don't mention the S Pen. This indicates that the company has dropped support for the digital pen. Quandt notes that Samsung's marketing images for the, which he has shared online, also don't mention the S Pen. This indicates that the company has dropped support for the digital pen.





While this may be a dealbreaker for power users, others might be willing to overlook it. After all, as the leaked images appear to confirm, the Fold 7 will be bigger, thinner, and lighter than the Fold 6. It will feature a 200MP main camera and will be powered by the custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. The under-display camera will be replaced with a 10MP camera.



Quandt Fold 7 . He says that the 12/256GB model will cost €2,099 (~$2,459.49), up from €2,002 (~$2,345.83).





