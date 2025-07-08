Galaxy Z Fold 7 S Pen rumor will make you want to skip it despite all improvements

Galaxy Z Fold 7

foldable phones

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Fold 7

Is the removal of S Pen support a dealbreaker for you? Yes, not an acceptable trade-off No, I am not a stylus user Reduce the price and we are good Yes, not an acceptable trade-off 53.33% No, I am not a stylus user 20% Reduce the price and we are good 26.67%

Galaxy Z Fold 7

foldable phones

Galaxy Z Fold 7





Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy



Quandt Galaxy Z Fold 7 , which he has shared online, also don't mention the S Pen. This indicates that the company has dropped support for the digital pen. Quandt notes that Samsung's marketing images for the, which he has shared online, also don't mention the S Pen. This indicates that the company has dropped support for the digital pen.









While this may be a dealbreaker for power users, others might be willing to overlook it. After all, as the leaked images appear to confirm, the Fold 7 will be bigger, thinner, and lighter than the Fold 6. It will feature a 200MP main camera and will be powered by the custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. The under-display camera will be replaced with a 10MP camera.



Quandt Fold 7 . He says that the 12/256GB model will cost €2,099 (~$2,459.49), up from €2,002 (~$2,345.83).





Samsung stripped the Z Fold 7 , it still looks like the company no longer prioritizes this accessory. Samsung had previously said that most users didn't use Bluetooth-powered S Pen features, and it now looks like engagement is low overall for the S Pen. Samsung stripped the Galaxy S25 Ultra 's S Pen of Bluetooth capabilities earlier this year, angering fans who wanted more than just a simple stylus. While Samsung may not have intentionally removed S Pen support from the, it still looks like the company no longer prioritizes this accessory. Samsung had previously said that most users didn't use Bluetooth-powered S Pen features, and it now looks like engagement is low overall for the S Pen. Quandt also seems to corroborate rumors about a price hike for the. He says that the 12/256GB model will cost €2,099 (~$2,459.49), up from €2,002 (~$2,345.83).

That has turned out to be true. Prolific leaker Roland Quandt revealed yesterday that he couldn't find anycover with a slot for the S Pen. Samsung'sdon't come with a silo, unlike the S series Ultra models. That's why it was strange that noS Pen case existed.