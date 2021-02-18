Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Android Display OnePlus 5G

5G OnePlus 9 Pro said to use adaptive 120Hz LTPO display

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 18, 2021, 7:52 AM
5G OnePlus 9 Pro said to use adaptive 120Hz LTPO display
OnePlus first adopted a higher refresh rate in 2019 with the 90Hz OnePlus 7 Pro. That got upgraded to 120Hz on last year’s OnePlus 8 Pro, and now there's another upgrade planned for OnePlus' next flagship that'll make it a strong contender for best Android phone of the year.

A 120Hz LTPO display is coming to the OnePlus 9 Pro


Tipster Max Jambor has revealed that the OnePlus 9 Pro will feature an LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) OLED display, much like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The presence of LTPO tech on OnePlus’ next flagship is important because it means the display will automatically adjust its refresh rate based on the content that’s being shown.

For example, a mobile game that supports a higher refresh rate will see the display run at the maximum 120Hz refresh rate. A still photo, on the other hand, might see it drop down to as low as 10Hz.

Visually, this upgrade won’t make much of a difference, but the use of LTPO should let users squeeze more juice out of the OnePlus 9 Pro’s 4,500mAh battery than otherwise possible.

Jambor clarified privately that, unfortunately, this upgrade won’t be coming to the standard OnePlus 9, so owners of that device will have to make do with a static 120Hz panel instead.

What else is the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G going to offer?


The OnePlus 9 series is on track to be announced next month. Aside from the upgraded display, the OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 and up to 12GB of RAM.

It’ll also ship with Android 11 onboard and support 45W fast wireless charging, as well as 65W wired charging. Other features reportedly include an IP68 water and dust resistance rating and Hasselblad-branded cameras.

Related phones

9 Pro
OnePlus 9 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
  • Camera (Quad camera) front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11

