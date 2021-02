OnePlus 9 5G specs leak tips a new 50MP camera sensor

OnePlus 9 camera specs may include Sony's 50MP sensor





Here's the full list of OnePlus 9 specs:





6.55" 1080p 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display

Snapdragon 888 processor

8GB RAM/128GB ROM

48MP main + 50MP ultrawide + 2MP camera









Why are we excited, you ask? Well, while the OnePlus 9 Pro will reportedly sport a 64MP ultrawide sensor, it's not a new one, while the 50MP camera sensor has every chance to be the new Sony IMX766.









The new 50MP IMX766 is a big 1/1.56" sensor with giant 1 micron pixels, enhanced night mode algorithms, and has been developed together with Sony for BBK phones like the ones from Oppo, Vivo, or OnePlus. Thus, we keep our hopes high for the OnePlus series cameras still, especially if what seems like a puny 2MP camera here is actually the specialized macro one rumored for the Find X2 series, too.





Well, well, well, it seems that the OnePlus 9 will be the value phone to beat in the spring season, as its "About phone" page tips a great hardware setup that OnePlus would not hesitate to issue at affordable prices.