OnePlus 9 5G specs leak tips a new 50MP camera sensor
After previewing the OnePlus 9 Pro and 9E handsets, it's now time for the folks from Techmaniacs to tip the middle child specs. Their OnePlus 9 Pro leak raised some eyebrows, what with the uninspiring camera options, but this now leak paradoxically makes us more excited about the OnePlus 9 series.
OnePlus 9 camera specs may include Sony's 50MP sensor
- 6.55" 1080p 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display
- Snapdragon 888 processor
- 8GB RAM/128GB ROM
- 48MP main + 50MP ultrawide + 2MP camera
Why are we excited, you ask? Well, while the OnePlus 9 Pro will reportedly sport a 64MP ultrawide sensor, it's not a new one, while the 50MP camera sensor has every chance to be the new Sony IMX766.
Remember the leaked Oppo Find X3 Pro camera specs? Well, what goes into Oppo's flagships trickles down to the OnePlus series afterwards, seeing as they are brands under one and the same BBK holding, and even merged their R&D departments recently. Last year, the OnePlus 8 Pro got the amazing 6.7" 120Hz@1440p display of the Find X2 Pro before it, and this year the OnePlus 9 it will most likely inherit some of the camera kit specs of the Find X3.
The new 50MP IMX766 is a big 1/1.56" sensor with giant 1 micron pixels, enhanced night mode algorithms, and has been developed together with Sony for BBK phones like the ones from Oppo, Vivo, or OnePlus. Thus, we keep our hopes high for the OnePlus series cameras still, especially if what seems like a puny 2MP camera here is actually the specialized macro one rumored for the Find X2 series, too.