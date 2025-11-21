Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Trending:
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Don't wait — score the lowest prices of the year on many of the best gadgets around.

The OnePlus 15 has a serious issue you should know before buying

The OnePlus 15 can handle high-intensity tasks, but not for long hours.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Software updates OnePlus
A man holding a black OnePlus 15.
The OnePlus 15 is making headlines again, but this time, not for a good reason. The device is facing serious overheating issues, which is a bit of a bummer for a flagship-grade phone.

With great power comes a lot of heat


The OnePlus 15 was recently launched, with its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset being one of its many selling points. The chipset is undoubtedly very powerful. In fact, in our Geekbench 6 single-core testing, we found its 3,493 single-core score to be just below that of the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, whereas in the multi-core tests, the device topped the list with a score of 10,692, beating devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.

A powerful chipset like this often generates some heat during prolonged usage, which is why smartphone manufacturers equip their devices with smart cooling systems to properly manage the generated heat. However, some users believe that the OnePlus 15's cooling system may not be performing well. Several online posts highlight a possible overheating issue with OnePlus' latest flagship, suggesting that the manufacturer's efforts in building an effective cooling system might not be paying off.

For instance, X user Hardik shared that the device became extremely hot during the 3DMark Extreme Stress Test (a test for GPU stability and thermal throttling). A phone's temperature usually rises during these tests, and depending on how the user is handling it, some smartphones may get hotter than others.



Other outlets also report the OnePlus 15's temperature rising to 52.7°C under heavy load. However, it's important to note that “heavy load” can mean a lot of different things in the Android world. That's why, unless we know everything that was running on the device when it hit that temperature, we can't say for sure whether these claims apply consistently across 
situations.

Recommended For You

The OnePlus 15 comes equipped with a large vapor chamber and a new Glacier Supercritical Aerogel to keep the smartphone's exterior cooler for longer. While all this sounds impressive on paper, some users affected by overheating issues suggest that the problem might be caused by an ineffective cooling system in the OnePlus 15. But is that really the case? We don't think so.

We didn't experience any throttling or heating issues with the device during our testing. I believe these are either isolated incidents affecting certain units of the OnePlus 15, or it may be related to a software issue with the hardware's tuning, which will most likely be resolved through a future update.

Are you experiencing any heating issues with your OnePlus 15?

Vote View Result

A new problem for OnePlus to address



Some of the recent OnePlus series phones have come with impressive features and achieved notable success. The OnePlus 13, for instance, became a hit in the West, thanks to its large 6000mAh battery and other notable features.

I hope that an update rolls out and fixes these issues, as I don't believe OnePlus would make such a big mistake with hardware. It's also worth noting that the OnePlus 15 is one of the very first devices to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, and a software update will likely help it run more smoothly on the device. In essence, let's give the device some breathing room and see if the problem persists even after a few updates from OnePlus.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 •

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 13

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended For You

Popular stories

Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years

Latest News

The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless