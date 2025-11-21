The OnePlus 15 has a serious issue you should know before buying

With great power comes a lot of heat



OnePlus 15 was recently launched, with its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset being one of its many selling points. The chipset is undoubtedly very powerful. In fact, in our Geekbench 6 single-core testing, we found its 3,493 single-core score to be just below that of the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max .



Thewas recently launched, with its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset being one of its many selling points. The chipset is undoubtedly very powerful. In fact, in our Geekbench 6 single-core testing, we found its 3,493 single-core score to be just below that of the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max , whereas in the multi-core tests, the device topped the list with a score of 10,692, beating devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the

OnePlus 15 's cooling system may not be performing well. Several online posts highlight a possible overheating issue with OnePlus' latest flagship, suggesting that the manufacturer's efforts in building an effective cooling system might not be paying off.



Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy A powerful chipset like this often generates some heat during prolonged usage, which is why smartphone manufacturers equip their devices with smart cooling systems to properly manage the generated heat. However, some users believe that the's cooling system may not be performing well. Several online posts highlight a possible overheating issue with OnePlus' latest flagship, suggesting that the manufacturer's efforts in building an effective cooling system might not be paying off.

For instance, X user Hardik shared that the device became extremely hot during the 3DMark Extreme Stress Test (a test for GPU stability and thermal throttling). A phone's temperature usually rises during these tests, and depending on how the user is handling it, some smartphones may get hotter than others.





Alert: OnePlus 15 is overheating.



Impressive Pricing Rs. 72,999/- and with Offers 68,999/- ! Great For the OnePlus 15



But after seeing experiencing this Naaa



So this is a Retail Unit from OnePlus. I was testing the device with 3DMark Extreme, and this happened. Really… pic.twitter.com/SlaZpjP6Ci — Hardik Bali (@BaliHardik) November 19, 2025





Other outlets also report the OnePlus 15 's temperature rising to 52.7°C under heavy load. However, it's important to note that “heavy load” can mean a lot of different things in the Android world. That's why, unless we know everything that was running on the device when it hit that temperature, we can't say for sure whether these claims apply consistently across





Recommended For You situations.

The OnePlus 15 comes equipped with a large vapor chamber and a new Glacier Supercritical Aerogel to keep the smartphone's exterior cooler for longer. While all this sounds impressive on paper, some users affected by overheating issues suggest that the problem might be caused by an ineffective cooling system in the OnePlus 15 . But is that really the case? We don't think so.





We didn't experience any throttling or heating issues with the device during our testing. I believe these are either isolated incidents affecting certain units of the OnePlus 15 , or it may be related to a software issue with the hardware's tuning, which will most likely be resolved through a future update.







Are you experiencing any heating issues with your OnePlus 15? Yes - the phone becomes unbearably hot during prolonged use. No - my OnePlus 15 stays cool even under heavy load. I haven't tested the OnePlus 15 intensively yet. Yes - the phone becomes unbearably hot during prolonged use. 26.67% No - my OnePlus 15 stays cool even under heavy load. 33.33% I haven't tested the OnePlus 15 intensively yet. 40%

A new problem for OnePlus to address









Some of the recent OnePlus series phones have come with impressive features and achieved notable success. The OnePlus 13 , for instance, became a hit in the West, thanks to its large 6000mAh battery and other notable features.

I hope that an update rolls out and fixes these issues, as I don't believe OnePlus would make such a big mistake with hardware. It's also worth noting that the OnePlus 15 is one of the very first devices to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, and a software update will likely help it run more smoothly on the device. In essence, let's give the device some breathing room and see if the problem persists even after a few updates from OnePlus.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint! $180 $360 $180 off (50%) Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360. Buy at Mint Mobile