OnePlus 13 is still selling like hot cakes at $150 off
This is one of the best phones money can buy right now, so act fast and save big while the deal lasts!
It’s always a nice feeling to get a powerhouse like the OnePlus 13 at a hefty discount. And guess what? Lady Luck is giving you that opportunity yet again!
A few weeks back, we shared that Amazon was selling the OnePlus 13 for $150 off its price. This allowed shoppers to score one with 512GB of storage for just under $850, instead of splurging on about $1,000. Well, today, we saw that this sweet deal is still up for grabs! So, if you missed our initial post, consider this your second chance to get one of the best phones on the market at an unbeatable price.
The OnePlus 13 is one of those phones that you just can’t go wrong with. Rocking Qualcomm’s high-end processor, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, this bad boy has enough firepower to handle anything. Plus, it comes with 16GB of RAM, allowing you to juggle between apps with ease without any hiccups.
As a proper high-end smartphone, it also rocks a gorgeous 6.8-inch OLED display with a high 3168 × 1440 resolution. It supports technologies like HDR and Dolby Vision as well, allowing it to deliver stunning visuals, especially when you stream compatible content.
Meanwhile, its 50MP main camera will let you take beautiful photos. So not only will you be able to enjoy other people’s reels and images, but you’ll also be able to upload breathtaking pictures on Instagram yourself.
Of course, since it’s a OnePlus phone, we can’t miss mentioning that it’s an absolute champ in the battery department. Its 6,000 mAh battery has enough power to last you a whole day without recharging, all while its 80W fast charging can top up the power cell in just 43 minutes. You’ll also get a charger in the box, which is, sadly, extremely rare nowadays.
Overall, we believe the OnePlus 13 is an unmissable deal. So, if you agree with us, act fast and save today!
Adding to the impressiveness of the display is the 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4,500 nits. This means the phone will feel incredibly snappy when you scroll through your Insta feed, and you’ll also be able to see all the reels clearly even in direct sunlight.
