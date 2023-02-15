Claim now: OnePlus 11 free storage upgrade! Up to $598 off with our code!

exclusive code

With the еxclusive code, you can save:

Without a trade-in, you can get a $100 coupon to use towards your next purchase at OnePlus!

Why you should take the 256 GB / 16 GB RAM deal









Should you get OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with the OnePlus 11 5G?

Some might argue that the OnePlus Buds Pro were already excellent. The Buds Pro 2 build on that foundation by adding contemporary features, and fleshing out what made the previous model great:



Upgraded to dual drivers

Co-designed with Dynaudio

Android Spatial Audio support

Audio ID 2.0 for personalized sound

Up to 48 dB adjustable noise reduction

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 now have dual drivers inside — 11 mm and 6 mm — to provide full and deep bass as well as crisp and defined highs. The new design has been co-created with world-class audio expert Dynaudio. With support for Android’s Spatial Audio, you can now listen to the spatial-ready tracks that are slowly but surely becoming more prominent.



Audio ID 2.0 is capable of fine-tuning the Buds’ response to your unique ear shape with a simple scan that takes a few seconds. The same scan is used to tailor the new noise-canceling algorithm, which can reduce external sounds by up to -48 dB. No worries, there are three levels of noise cancelation to pick from, so you can adjust it to best fit your preference. In case you were wondering, the company has also committed to 4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security patches with the OnePlus 11 5G. So, not only will it remain snappy, it will have the latest software to boot!Some might argue that the OnePlus Buds Pro were already excellent. The Buds Pro 2 build on that foundation by adding contemporary features, and fleshing out what made the previous model great:The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 now have dual drivers inside — 11 mm and 6 mm — to provide full and deep bass as well as crisp and defined highs. The new design has been co-created with world-class audio expert Dynaudio. With support for Android’s Spatial Audio, you can now listen to the spatial-ready tracks that are slowly but surely becoming more prominent.Audio ID 2.0 is capable of fine-tuning the Buds’ response to your unique ear shape with a simple scan that takes a few seconds. The same scan is used to tailor the new noise-canceling algorithm, which can reduce external sounds by up to -48 dB. No worries, there are three levels of noise cancelation to pick from, so you can adjust it to best fit your preference.

If you don’t want the buds, you can grab a OnePlus 11 5G 256 GB with a protective case for 8% off ($67) or just the phone for 3% off ($24).The OnePlus 11 5G comes in two storage tiers — 128 GB and 256 GB. However, that’s not the only difference. The 128 GB model’s storage chip is UFS 3.1, and it comes with 8 GB of LPDDR5X RAM.However, if you upgrade to the 256 GB tier, it will have a UFS 4.0 chip, which has double the read speed and more than double the write speed of UFS 3.1. Plus, the RAM gets bumped up to 16 GB LPDDR5X.That extra storage may come in handy — the OnePlus 11 5G has a TÜV SÜD 48-month Fluency Rating A, which means it has gone through artificial aging lab tests and proved that it can remain fluid and snappy for at least four years. By all means, the OnePlus 11 5G will be fully functional for a long time, and it would be nice to have that extra storage and RAM on tap to keep it future-proof!