iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
Trending:
October Prime Day is coming up!
Upcoming event
October Prime Day is coming up!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Prime Big Deal Days brings epic deals on top phones, tablets, and more

One year later, Waze finally launches the feature that makes reporting road hazards much easier

Waze is launching the Conversational Report feature, which it promised last year.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apps Google
One year later, Waze finally launches the feature that makes reporting road hazards much easier
Almost exactly a year after announcing it, Waze is finally launching the promised Conversational Report feature. With it, users will be able to report road hazards with natural language. 

Conversational Report allows you to report road hazards using your voice


Last October, Waze announced the Conversational Reporting feature, which allows users to report road hazards by using voice commands. The idea was to use natural language to report problems on the road instead of the touch-screen menus. Since then, the feature has been available only in beta.

Now, Waze is finally rolling out Conversational Report to more users, according to reports on the r/waze subreddit. The feature is apparently available to some users on iOS in the US and the UK. However, even a year later, the rollout appears to be slow.

Not everyone is happy


Video Thumbnail

Demo of Waze Conversational Reporting. | Video credit — Google

While convenient, the feature seems to cause issues for some users. One user complained that a pop-up notification about it appears too quickly after they’ve dismissed it.

Would you use voice input to report road hazards on Waze?

Vote View Result


Even more frustratingly, many users complain that media playback doesn’t restart after they use the feature. One user says that they had to disconnect CarPlay and reconnect to be able to get their music playing again. Others report various bugs and errors that make the feature unusable.

It’s a good idea, if it works


Seeing the user reports, I understand why Google is not pushing the feature more aggressively. I love the idea of just telling Gemini what I want to report, and if I get the feature, I’ll report way more things on my way. However, for me to do that, the feature needs to work as expected. If it stops my music while I’m on the go, I may switch apps, even if I like using Waze a lot.

One year later, Waze finally launches the feature that makes reporting road hazards much easier

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Sony’s latest move might leave your next phone without a USB cable in the box

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Apple reveals new feature in iOS 26.1 Beta 2 that might remind you of 2007

by Alan Friedman • 1

OnePlus is finally releasing Android 16 this month, but is your device going to get it?

by Ilia Temelkov • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
T-Mobile allows a stranger to take control of a family's account
T-Mobile allows a stranger to take control of a family's account
T-Mobile users getting reprimanded for inappropriate browsing, but carrier not responsible
T-Mobile users getting reprimanded for inappropriate browsing, but carrier not responsible
Galaxy Tab S10+ gets sweet discount, becoming the 12-inch Android tablet to get
Galaxy Tab S10+ gets sweet discount, becoming the 12-inch Android tablet to get
T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade
T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade

Latest News

Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
Early October Prime Day slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Early October Prime Day slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless