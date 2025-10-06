One year later, Waze finally launches the feature that makes reporting road hazards much easier
Waze is launching the Conversational Report feature, which it promised last year.
Almost exactly a year after announcing it, Waze is finally launching the promised Conversational Report feature. With it, users will be able to report road hazards with natural language.
Conversational Report allows you to report road hazards using your voice
Last October, Waze announced the Conversational Reporting feature, which allows users to report road hazards by using voice commands. The idea was to use natural language to report problems on the road instead of the touch-screen menus. Since then, the feature has been available only in beta.
Now, Waze is finally rolling out Conversational Report to more users, according to reports on the r/waze subreddit. The feature is apparently available to some users on iOS in the US and the UK. However, even a year later, the rollout appears to be slow.
Not everyone is happy
Demo of Waze Conversational Reporting. | Video credit — Google
While convenient, the feature seems to cause issues for some users. One user complained that a pop-up notification about it appears too quickly after they’ve dismissed it.
Even more frustratingly, many users complain that media playback doesn’t restart after they use the feature. One user says that they had to disconnect CarPlay and reconnect to be able to get their music playing again. Others report various bugs and errors that make the feature unusable.
It’s a good idea, if it works
Seeing the user reports, I understand why Google is not pushing the feature more aggressively. I love the idea of just telling Gemini what I want to report, and if I get the feature, I’ll report way more things on my way. However, for me to do that, the feature needs to work as expected. If it stops my music while I’m on the go, I may switch apps, even if I like using Waze a lot.
