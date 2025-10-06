One year later, Waze finally launches the feature that makes reporting road hazards much easier

Demo of Waze Conversational Reporting. | Video credit — Google

It’s a good idea, if it works

Even more frustratingly, many users complain that media playback doesn’t restart after they use the feature. One user says that they had to disconnect CarPlay and reconnect to be able to get their music playing again. Others report various bugs and errors that make the feature unusable.Seeing the user reports, I understand why Google is not pushing the feature more aggressively. I love the idea of just telling Gemini what I want to report, and if I get the feature, I’ll report way more things on my way. However, for me to do that, the feature needs to work as expected. If it stops my music while I’m on the go, I may switch apps, even if I like using Waze a lot.