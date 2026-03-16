The next One UI is coming — just don't expect it on your phone yet
The first test version of One UI 9 has been spotted on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Wait — One UI 9 is actually coming soon? | Image by PhoneArena
While Samsung continues to fine-tune One UI 8.5 for its latest flagships, it has also begun development of the next-gen software. Recent reports show the first internal builds of One UI 9 have appeared on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
One UI 9 is the next version of Samsung software. It's going to be based on Android 17, which has entered its second stage of beta testing recently. According to leaker X Tarun Vats, the first One UI 9 test build has quietly appeared on Samsung's servers.
The tipster shared the version (S948BXXU1BZC5/S948BOXM1BZC5/ S948BXXU1BZC5). But the leak doesn't just come from Tarun Vats.
SamMobile has also spotted this initial test build and further emphasized the size of this update is about 2.6GB. The outlet has even managed to download the update on a Galaxy S26 Ultra and shared early snapshots.
The Galaxy S26 lineup debuted with a stable version of One UI 8.5. However, leaks regarding possible new features in One UI 9 have been making headlines even before the S26 announcement.
Among the highlights we expect to see with the next software version is an integrated "Ask AI" button, which could be integrated within the Samsung Internet Browser.
The first test version of One UI 9 might have appeared on internal Samsung servers, but does this mean users worldwide can now download the update and enjoy the latest Galaxy software? Nope.
In fact, it'll be quite some time before a stable version is released for users. If the South Korean tech giant keeps its usual software release timetable, One UI 9 debuts alongside Samsung's next-gen foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8.
For the average user, a new software update is just what it is. I won't lie that some of these rumored One UI 9 extras, like deeper AI integration, sound exciting. But should you really rush to dig through internal servers and try to download the first One UI 9 build right away?
To me, getting a stable and reliable experience is far better than chasing the first test build. I mean, let's face it: since Samsung hasn't launched this test version publicly, it's highly likely plagued with bugs (as often happens with initial software versions that are just now starting development). I'd rather wait for a more stable release and check out the new "Ask AI" button when the time comes.
Samsung pushes forward with One UI 9
One UI 9 is the next version of Samsung software. It's going to be based on Android 17, which has entered its second stage of beta testing recently. According to leaker X Tarun Vats, the first One UI 9 test build has quietly appeared on Samsung's servers.
One UI 9 development is starting. | Image by X
The tipster shared the version (S948BXXU1BZC5/S948BOXM1BZC5/ S948BXXU1BZC5). But the leak doesn't just come from Tarun Vats.
SamMobile has also spotted this initial test build and further emphasized the size of this update is about 2.6GB. The outlet has even managed to download the update on a Galaxy S26 Ultra and shared early snapshots.
SamMobile shares early screenshots of One UI 9. | Image by SamMobile
The Galaxy S26 lineup debuted with a stable version of One UI 8.5. However, leaks regarding possible new features in One UI 9 have been making headlines even before the S26 announcement.
Recommended For You
Are you looking forward to One UI 9?
Among the highlights we expect to see with the next software version is an integrated "Ask AI" button, which could be integrated within the Samsung Internet Browser.
No One UI 9 for the average user... yet
The first test version of One UI 9 might have appeared on internal Samsung servers, but does this mean users worldwide can now download the update and enjoy the latest Galaxy software? Nope.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra runs on One UI 8.5 for now. | Image by PhoneArena
In fact, it'll be quite some time before a stable version is released for users. If the South Korean tech giant keeps its usual software release timetable, One UI 9 debuts alongside Samsung's next-gen foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8.
How important is the latest software version?
For the average user, a new software update is just what it is. I won't lie that some of these rumored One UI 9 extras, like deeper AI integration, sound exciting. But should you really rush to dig through internal servers and try to download the first One UI 9 build right away?
To me, getting a stable and reliable experience is far better than chasing the first test build. I mean, let's face it: since Samsung hasn't launched this test version publicly, it's highly likely plagued with bugs (as often happens with initial software versions that are just now starting development). I'd rather wait for a more stable release and check out the new "Ask AI" button when the time comes.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: