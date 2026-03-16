Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

The next One UI is coming — just don't expect it on your phone yet

The first test version of One UI 9 has been spotted on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Android One UI
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy S26 Ultra placed on a table, with books and a retail box visible in te background.
Wait — One UI 9 is actually coming soon? | Image by PhoneArena
While Samsung continues to fine-tune One UI 8.5 for its latest flagships, it has also begun development of the next-gen software. Recent reports show the first internal builds of One UI 9 have appeared on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is now available for up to $720 off

$579 99
$1299 99
$720 off (55%)
The Galaxy S26 Ultra has been announced, bringing a Privacy Screen feature, insanely fast processor, and multiple Galaxy AI enhancements. Right now, you can save up to $720 at the Samsung Store with eligible trade-ins. You also get 15% off the Buds 4 series with your purchase. Alternatively, you can get $150 credit for add-ons, no trade-in required.
Buy at Samsung

The Galaxy S26+ is now available for up to $480 off

$619 99
$1099 99
$480 off (44%)
The Galaxy S26+ is here, bringing improved software and a more powerful processor. The device can now be yours for up to $480 off with eligible device trade-ins. Users also get 15% off the Buds 4 series with their purchase. The official store gives you a $150 credit for add-ons without trade-ins.
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S26 is now available for up to $380 off

$519 99
$899 99
$380 off (42%)
The Galaxy S26 is currently available at the Samsung Store with an exciting trade-in discount. Right now, you can buy the model with a $380 maximum price cut. Samsung also gives you 15% off the Galaxy Buds 4 or the Buds 4 Pro with your smartphone purchase.
Buy at Samsung

Samsung pushes forward with One UI 9


One UI 9 is the next version of Samsung software. It's going to be based on Android 17, which has entered its second stage of beta testing recently. According to leaker X Tarun Vats, the first One UI 9 test build has quietly appeared on Samsung's servers. 

One UI 9 development is starting. | Image by X - The next One UI is coming — just don&#039;t expect it on your phone yet
One UI 9 development is starting. | Image by X


The tipster shared the version (S948BXXU1BZC5/S948BOXM1BZC5/ S948BXXU1BZC5). But the leak doesn't just come from Tarun Vats.

SamMobile has also spotted this initial test build and further emphasized the size of this update is about 2.6GB. The outlet has even managed to download the update on a Galaxy S26 Ultra and shared early snapshots. 



The Galaxy S26 lineup debuted with a stable version of One UI 8.5. However, leaks regarding possible new features in One UI 9 have been making headlines even before the S26 announcement.

Recommended For You

Are you looking forward to One UI 9?
1 Votes


Among the highlights we expect to see with the next software version is an integrated "Ask AI" button, which could be integrated within the Samsung Internet Browser. 

No One UI 9 for the average user... yet


The first test version of One UI 9 might have appeared on internal Samsung servers, but does this mean users worldwide can now download the update and enjoy the latest Galaxy software? Nope. 



In fact, it'll be quite some time before a stable version is released for users. If the South Korean tech giant keeps its usual software release timetable, One UI 9 debuts alongside Samsung's next-gen foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8

How important is the latest software version?


For the average user, a new software update is just what it is. I won't lie that some of these rumored One UI 9 extras, like deeper AI integration, sound exciting. But should you really rush to dig through internal servers and try to download the first One UI 9 build right away?

To me, getting a stable and reliable experience is far better than chasing the first test build. I mean, let's face it: since Samsung hasn't launched this test version publicly, it's highly likely plagued with bugs (as often happens with initial software versions that are just now starting development). I'd rather wait for a more stable release and check out the new "Ask AI" button when the time comes.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers are aggravated by the latest T-Life issue
T-Mobile subscribers are aggravated by the latest T-Life issue
Starting today, Google Maps launches its biggest navigation upgrade in over 10 years
Starting today, Google Maps launches its biggest navigation upgrade in over 10 years
Apple was right to delay the foldable iPhone, just look at the Galaxy Z TriFold’s broken displays
Apple was right to delay the foldable iPhone, just look at the Galaxy Z TriFold’s broken displays
Google silently erases a useful Pixel feature with the March software update
Google silently erases a useful Pixel feature with the March software update
Foldable iPhone prices are almost impossible to believe
Foldable iPhone prices are almost impossible to believe
T-Mobile and Verizon have started digging their own graves
T-Mobile and Verizon have started digging their own graves

Latest News

Massive new Amazon sale knocks the Apple Watch Ultra 2 down to a lower-than-ever price
Massive new Amazon sale knocks the Apple Watch Ultra 2 down to a lower-than-ever price
The next One UI is coming — just don't expect it on your phone yet
The next One UI is coming — just don't expect it on your phone yet
The Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max could be here with an 8,500 mAh battery next week
The Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max could be here with an 8,500 mAh battery next week
Who needs the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro when the Galaxy Buds 3 FE are this exceptionally affordable?
Who needs the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro when the Galaxy Buds 3 FE are this exceptionally affordable?
This battery champion could arrive as soon as early April, according to new leak
This battery champion could arrive as soon as early April, according to new leak
Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ drops to a bargain price with Walmart’s latest $175 discount
Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ drops to a bargain price with Walmart’s latest $175 discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless