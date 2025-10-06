Nvidia CEO says China's AI chips are just a "few nanoseconds" behind the U.S.

Huawei's AI accelerator chips have the top market share in China













Chinese tech companies are believed to favor Nvidia's computing platform, known as CUDA (Compute Unified Device Architecture). CUDA allows developers to take advantage of the parallel processing used by Nvidia's GPUs to process large amounts of data at one time. With AI, billions and trillions of operations are taking place at the same time. Chinese firms Baidu, Tencent, and Alibaba are rallying around a CUDA-free ecosystem. Nvidia's Huang suggests open competition and worries that reigning in China will lead to an economic whiplash for the U.S.

20%-25% of Nvidia's datacenter revenue came from China





China benefits from state funding of semiconductor companies, a large pool of talent, and demand from Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent, and ByteDance. These advantages make up for some of the sanctions that the U.S. has placed on Chinese chip production.





Nvidia says that 20%-25% of its revenue from datacenters came from China. However, before the U.S. changed its mind allowing Nvidia to sell some chips in China, there is concern that China is moving to domestic alternatives for AI accelerators as U.S. suppliers like Nvidia are still banned from selling their best performing chips to China.

