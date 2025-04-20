Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

U.S. plan backfires as sanctions on Chinese chip imports hurts Nvidia and rewards Huawei

By
4comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Processors Huawei
Image of an older Huawei Ascend 910B AI accelerator surpassed by the Ascend 910C and the recently unveiled Ascend 920.
Because the U.S. has banned Nvidia from shipping its H20 AI accelerator to China, Huawei's AI chip has been doing brisk business in the country. So a policy designed by the U.S. to crush Huawei is actually helping the company. Additionally, Huawei has announced its latest AI accelerator, the Ascend 920. Reportedly, the chip is built by China's largest foundry SMIC and there is a stunning bit of news that goes along with this.

Since SMIC is banned from obtaining an extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) machine, the company has not been able to build a component using a process node more advanced than 7nm. However, a new report about Huawei's Ascend 920 AI accelerator states that it was manufactured using SMIC's 6nm node. Some analysts believe that SMIC was able to build the Ascend 920 for Huawei using a 6nm node by using older Deep Ultraviolet Lithography (DUV) technology and a technique known as multi-patterning.

With the latter technique, smaller patterns can be printed on a silicon wafer by using precise alignment to print a circuitry pattern multiple times. Additionally, SMIC's N+3 process is believed to be equivalent to 6nm. Even without the use of an EUV machine, it is possible that SMIC was able to use a 6nm process node for the Ascend 920 AI accelerator.

Huawei's Ascend 920 competes with Nvidia's H20 and is said to support a speed of 900 TFLOPS. The acronym stands for Trillions of Floating-Point Operations Per Second and the Ascend 920's speed of 900 TFLOPS is reportedly 30% to 40% faster than Huawei's previous AI accelerator, the 7nm Ascend 910C. The Ascend 920 also has a memory bandwidth of 4 TB/s which tops the Ascend 910C's bandwidth of 3.2 TB/s.

Ironically, the U.S. can be credited with helping Huawei grab a huge share of its domestic AI accelerator market. That's because the U.S. requires that a special license be obtained by Chinese companies importing the Nvidia H20 chip into China. Because these licenses are hard to get, much of the business that Nvidia might have received is going to Huawei since no special license is needed for domestic firms in China to buy Ascend AI accelerators.

The very tool that the U.S. has wielded in an effort to hurt Huawei, sanctions, has actually helped the company grow its AI business while slowing down Nvidia's AI revenue in China.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular Stories

T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years

Latest News

Vivo will soon unveil the powerful X200 Ultra with its amazing rear camera array
Vivo will soon unveil the powerful X200 Ultra with its amazing rear camera array
These are the Samsung Galaxy A series devices reportedly in line to get One UI 8 with Android 16
These are the Samsung Galaxy A series devices reportedly in line to get One UI 8 with Android 16
The Easter Bunny brought a deal, letting you get the Motorola Razr+ (2024) at a steal!
The Easter Bunny brought a deal, letting you get the Motorola Razr+ (2024) at a steal!
At $100 off, the Bose QuietComfort headphones are as irresistible as Easter chocolate bunny
At $100 off, the Bose QuietComfort headphones are as irresistible as Easter chocolate bunny
Huawei to power up its Kirin AP for the Pura X unicorn despite U.S. sanctions
Huawei to power up its Kirin AP for the Pura X unicorn despite U.S. sanctions
Nvidia and other chipmakers book 4nm production at TSMC's Arizona fab to avoid tariffs
Nvidia and other chipmakers book 4nm production at TSMC's Arizona fab to avoid tariffs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless