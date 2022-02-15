NVIDIA rolls out new Shield Experience Upgrade to fix Android 11 update issues

NVIDIA rolls out new Shield Experience Upgrade to fix Android 11 update issues0
While there a handful of issues that are specific to certain NVIDIA SHIELD TV models, most of the bugs added with the Android 11 update affect all streaming devices. Shield Experience Upgrade 9.0.1 is meant to address all these issue in one swoop, but only time will tell if NVIDIA has been successful in its attempt to squash all these pesky bugs.
Major issues addressed
- Resolves PLEX Media Server issues
- Fixes storage permission issues on media players, file browsers, and emulator apps
- Fixes stutter when playing interlaced content
HDMI/Display
- Resolves brief video corruption when watching YouTube TV
- Fixes issue where HDMI-CEC volume control will be adjusted by 2 increments
- Removes thumbnail overlay when taking a screenshot
- Resolves issue where screen would be rotated 90 degrees
- Restores "beta" description to "Match frame rate" settings
Audio
- [SHIELD 2019] Fixes bug where audio would be lost after toggling "Dolby audio processing"
- Fixes Bluetooth audio issue when "Audio formats" is set to manual
Storage
- [SHIELD 2019 8GB model] Resolves issue where SD card would not be detected after reboot
- Resolves issue where files on adopted storage was not visible when connecting over local network
- Resolves issue where Android folders are automatically created when connecting storage
- Fixes bug where files cannot copy onto removable storage when connecting over local network from a Mac
- Fixes bug copying files to SHIELD over local network when app is running on SHIELD
- Fixes bug where Kodi media files were not visible when connecting over local network
Network
- Fixes bug where “Wi-Fi roaming enabled” switch was not working properly
- Resolves issue where user is prompted for Wi-Fi network again after successfully connecting to networks
Accessories
- Fixes Kodi bug where SHIELD TV app, Control4, and other remotes would not work properly
- Fixes Kodi issue where long press select or menu would not be detected properly
- Fixes issue on XBOX controllers where pressing the XBOX button would not bring up Stadia menu
- Fixes bug where IR volume control would be disabled when USB DAC was connected
- Resolves navigation issues when selecting folders to grant files and media permissions
Cast
- Resolves instances where SHIELD would not be visible as a cast device
Misc
- Fixes bug where Kodi system files were inaccessible
- Fixes bug where playback status for videos would show up on the home screen
If you’re anxious to install the update, we have to warn you that there are already reports coming from NVIDIA SHIELD TV users that the Plex issue is still present and hasn’t been fixed, so you still can’t use the service. In fact, there are a bunch of reports that highlight issues that users still have after installing this hotfix.