NVIDIA brings Android 11-based Experience Upgrade 9.0 to all SHIELD TV models

There’s no doubt that NVIDIA’s SHIELD TV is the oldest device to receive the Android 11 update
. Since the release of the original SHIELD TV model back in 2015, NVIDIA provided customers with timely updates, including major Android OS updates like the one rolling out today.
Under the disguise of a different name, Experience Upgrade 9.0
, NVIDIA is now deploying Android 11 to all its SHIELD TV models, including the original model launched in 2015 (how cool is that?!). First and foremost, the update brings a brand-new UI, additional permission controls, and an improved Gboard experience that has a new default keyboard with built-in text to speech capabilities.
Also, a new Energy saver setting for additional power customization is included in the update, along with a Stadia
button support to Xbox, PlayStation, and SHIELD controllers. Furthermore, the update adds the option to match content audio resolution and support for aptX compatible Bluetooth headsets.
Unfortunately, the SHIELD TV units are only getting the September 2021 security patch, but we’re confident that NVIDIA will bring an updated one, at least to newer SHIELD TV models, in the coming months.
Finally, new SHIELD TV users in the United States will be happy to know that NVIDIA now offers them six months of Peacock Premium
at no additional cost. Again, the promotional offer is only available for new SHIELD TV owners in the US. It can be redeemed by setting up a new Google account or log into an existing one and subscribing through the Peacock Premium banner on the For You or Apps tab.”