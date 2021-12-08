Notification Center

Android Software updates

Android TV 11 for NVIDIA SHIELD might be just around the corner

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Android TV 11 for NVIDIA SHIELD might be just around the corner
NVIDIA has been supporting the SHIELD TV for several years, a unique endeavor that’s unlikely to be replicated by any other device manufacturer any time soon. However, people expecting NVIDIA to deliver Android 10 TV to their set-top boxes were left waiting until several month ago when the company revealed the update won’t come.

At the time, NVIDIA stated that there were too few benefits for SHIELD TV users to justify an Android 10 TV update, so the company would rather focus on bring the next major update to those who bought the Android TV box.

And it looks like NVIDIA is very close to keeping its promise. The Google Play Console currently lists all active SHIELD TV models as supporting Android 11. The listings spotted by @AndroidTV_Rumor confirm that all SHIELD TV models with the exception of the 2017 generation do support Android 11.

Although that doesn’t mean that Android TV 11 is coming to all NVIDIA SHIELD TV models, it’s solid evidence that it could happen very soon. And with CES and MWC 2022 trade fairs right around the corner, we kind of expect NVIDIA to make its move.

